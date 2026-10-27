Germany Says Russia Shows No Interest in Peace with Ukraine
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Monday that there was no evidence Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to pursue peace with Ukraine, accusing Moscow of using diplomatic delays while continuing its military campaign.
Speaking at a meeting of the E5 defense ministers in Paris, France, Pistorius said Russia had shown no meaningful signs of being prepared to agree to a ceasefire or negotiate an end to the war.
"I have to say there is absolutely nothing - not a single thing - to suggest that Vladimir Putin is even remotely interested in a ceasefire, let alone peace. Quite the contrary: he is playing for time," Pistorius said.
The German minister argued that Russia's difficulties on the battlefield were not leading it toward negotiations. Instead, he warned that Moscow could intensify attacks on Ukraine's essential infrastructure as winter approaches, placing additional pressure on civilians.
"He (Putin) is unable to prevail on the battlefield. So, he will do what he has been doing for the past few years: he will bank on a cold winter and further worsen conditions for the people of Ukraine by having their energy and water infrastructure destroyed - quite systematically. We all know what that means: it is nothing less than sheer terror," he added.
Pistorius emphasized that European countries were continuing to support Ukraine as it prepared for the colder months. As part of the European Union's assistance, winter aid packages had been assembled to help address the country's needs during the coming season.
He also said European partners were cooperating with Kyiv on developing an air defense system, highlighting efforts to strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect its territory and critical infrastructure against continued attacks.
Beyond the war in Ukraine, Pistorius warned that Russia was increasingly targeting European countries through hybrid operations, which can include activities designed to undermine security and stability without relying solely on conventional military force.
"Russia's hybrid attacks against us Europeans are also on the rise - and significantly so," he said.
His warning echoed concerns raised the previous week by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who identified Russian influence on German society as his principal concern during remarks at the Berlin Global Dialogue.
"My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society and how they are succeeding in destabilizing our societies," Merz said.
The chancellor warned that the risks associated with Russian activities extended beyond disinformation campaigns. He also pointed to suspected attacks targeting infrastructure, alongside interference affecting internet and communications systems.
The remarks from Germany's senior defense and political leadership underscore continuing concerns in Berlin over Russia's actions in Ukraine and its alleged efforts to destabilize European countries. German officials have stressed the importance of maintaining support for Kyiv while strengthening Europe's defenses against both conventional military threats and hybrid operations.
Speaking at a meeting of the E5 defense ministers in Paris, France, Pistorius said Russia had shown no meaningful signs of being prepared to agree to a ceasefire or negotiate an end to the war.
"I have to say there is absolutely nothing - not a single thing - to suggest that Vladimir Putin is even remotely interested in a ceasefire, let alone peace. Quite the contrary: he is playing for time," Pistorius said.
The German minister argued that Russia's difficulties on the battlefield were not leading it toward negotiations. Instead, he warned that Moscow could intensify attacks on Ukraine's essential infrastructure as winter approaches, placing additional pressure on civilians.
"He (Putin) is unable to prevail on the battlefield. So, he will do what he has been doing for the past few years: he will bank on a cold winter and further worsen conditions for the people of Ukraine by having their energy and water infrastructure destroyed - quite systematically. We all know what that means: it is nothing less than sheer terror," he added.
Pistorius emphasized that European countries were continuing to support Ukraine as it prepared for the colder months. As part of the European Union's assistance, winter aid packages had been assembled to help address the country's needs during the coming season.
He also said European partners were cooperating with Kyiv on developing an air defense system, highlighting efforts to strengthen Ukraine's ability to protect its territory and critical infrastructure against continued attacks.
Beyond the war in Ukraine, Pistorius warned that Russia was increasingly targeting European countries through hybrid operations, which can include activities designed to undermine security and stability without relying solely on conventional military force.
"Russia's hybrid attacks against us Europeans are also on the rise - and significantly so," he said.
His warning echoed concerns raised the previous week by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who identified Russian influence on German society as his principal concern during remarks at the Berlin Global Dialogue.
"My biggest concern at the moment is not our economy, is not the European Union, is not America, is not China. My biggest concern is the impact of Russia on our society and how they are succeeding in destabilizing our societies," Merz said.
The chancellor warned that the risks associated with Russian activities extended beyond disinformation campaigns. He also pointed to suspected attacks targeting infrastructure, alongside interference affecting internet and communications systems.
The remarks from Germany's senior defense and political leadership underscore continuing concerns in Berlin over Russia's actions in Ukraine and its alleged efforts to destabilize European countries. German officials have stressed the importance of maintaining support for Kyiv while strengthening Europe's defenses against both conventional military threats and hybrid operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment