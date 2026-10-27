Tangem Halloween Offer: $10 Mystery Box And 10% Off With CRYPTO

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Tangem has launched a Halloween promotion that lets customers add a second, surprise-design hardware wallet set for $10 when purchasing a qualifying wallet. The campaign runs from, with the extra set supplied in a Mystery Box.

For anyone already considering a hardware wallet, the main detail is what the offer includes: the $10 price applies to an additional three-card set purchased alongside an eligible wallet, rather than a standalone purchase.

What is inside the Tangem Halloween Mystery Box?

Each Mystery Box contains a three-card Tangem Wallet set in a secret co-branded design. Customers discover the design when they open their delivery. Tangem says designs vary by region, and buyers cannot select, exchange or request a particular design.

The campaign focuses on the surprise artwork. Buyers who want a specific look should keep that limitation in mind before adding the box to their order.

How the $10 add-on works

The offer is available through Tangem's online store during the campaign period. The purchase process is straightforward:

Select a qualifying Tangem Wallet. Add the Halloween Mystery Box to the order at checkout for $10. Check the final order summary, including any shipping charges and applicable taxes, before paying.

The Mystery Box requires the main wallet purchase. It is not sold independently under this promotion, and the $10 add-on does not receive further discounts.

Using the CRYPTO code for 10% off

CryptoBreaking readers can use the promo code CRYPTO for 10% off the qualifying main wallet purchase. Enter the code at checkout and confirm that the discount appears in the order summary.

The two parts of the offer should be considered separately: the code reduces the eligible main wallet price, while the Halloween Mystery Box remains a $10 add-on. The code does not reduce the box to $9.

A seasonal offer for people considering self-custody

A hardware wallet is a tool for managing private keys, and choosing one involves more than its design or promotional price. Buyers should understand how they will store their cards, manage backups and approve transactions before transferring funds.

For those who already want a Tangem wallet, the promotion provides a way to add another three-card set at a lower incremental cost. Whether that extra set is useful depends on the buyer's needs and willingness to accept an unknown design.

The official campaign announcement lists November 2, 2026 as the final day. Check the offer and checkout terms before ordering.

Affiliate disclosure: CryptoBreaking is a Tangem affiliate and may earn a commission on qualifying purchases made through its links or the CRYPTO code, at no additional cost to the buyer.

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