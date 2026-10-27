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Monkeypox Cases Rise In KP As Peshawar Reports Highest Infections

Monkeypox Cases Rise In KP As Peshawar Reports Highest Infections


Date: 2026-10-27 03:03:45

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)

Four new monkeypox cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 72 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 18, according to the Health Department.

Peshawar has reported the highest number of cases, with five infections. One person has also died from the disease, the department said.

Also Read: Woman killed, father injured in domestic dispute in Khyber

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, body aches, and skin rashes or blisters.

The Health Department has advised people to avoid close contact with infected individuals to reduce the risk of transmission.

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Tribal News Network

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