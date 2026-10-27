Blazingboost Puts Coaching First For Old School Runescape's Hardest Content

MENAFN - GetNews) "Players can now learn the Inferno, the Fortis Colosseum and endgame raids side by side with experienced pros, on their own accounts, as the company reaffirms its stance against gold buying"BlazingBoost offers coaching and Selfplay for Old School RuneScape, helping players learn the Inferno, Fortis Colosseum and the new Fractured Archive raid on their own accounts, as the company reaffirms its stance against gold buying.

Milan, Italy - October 27, 2026 - Old School RuneScape reached a record of more than 240,000 concurrent players on 3 August 2025, and its endgame has only grown since. Encounters like the Inferno, the Tombs of Amascut and the Fortis Colosseum, a grueling 12-wave challenge, ask for precise prayer switching, careful movement and an hour or more of constant focus. On 20 October 2026, Jagex also added the Fractured Archive, which the studio describes as its toughest raid yet. Hardcore Worlds, a new members-only mode launching on 4 November, starts every character from scratch on Tutorial Island with a separate economy, and makes each death a choice between starting over or moving the character to the base game. The mode is expected to bring an influx of new and veteran players, many of whom will return to face this challenging new gamemode.

BlazingBoost's coaching services are built for those players. Founded in 2012, BlazingBoost is a game services company that prioritises customer safety and satisfaction. Instead of handing over their account, customers can play their own character alongside a seasoned coach who guides them through each phase of a difficult fight, so that they can clear the content and build the skills they need to keep progressing on their own. Selfplay lets players join experienced groups for the same content, learning live by taking part in high-level play.

The announcement also reaffirms BlazingBoost's position on real-world trading. On 16 September 2025, Jagex, the developers behind Old School RuneScape, published a message about real world trading, in which it said that "our agents will issue bans, temporary or permanent depending on the situation, even for first offenses", and that it would confiscate items from players caught buying gold. BlazingBoost is aware of these policies, and promotes coaching and Selfplay as alternatives that let players learn the content themselves rather than buying gold.

Alongside its coaching services, BlazingBoost maintains a free archive of Old School RuneScape guides covering every skill, including Sailing, the game's first new skill, which launched on 19 November 2025, and endgame rewards such as the Fire cape, the Infernal cape and Dizana's quiver.

Coaching and Selfplay services for Old School RuneScape are available now on Blazingboost.

About BlazingBoost

Founded in 2012, BlazingBoost provides game services and coaching for titles including Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Destiny 2 and Diablo IV. Services are completed manually by experienced players and supported by a 24/7 customer support team. The company holds more than 40,000 reviews on Trustpilot, with a near-perfect score of 4.9/5.