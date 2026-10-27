Kallas Warns of Renewed US-Iran Escalation Risk
(MENAFN) European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday that tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate again, cautioning that renewed confrontation would leave both sides worse off.
"There is a serious risk of renewed escalation between the United States and Iran, and any new escalation would only have losers," Kallas said during a news conference after a meeting of the European Group of Five defense ministers in Paris.
Her comments came as she discussed several pressing international issues, including developments in the Middle East, the protection of maritime routes and Europe's efforts to strengthen its defense preparedness.
Addressing maritime security, Kallas highlighted the role of the EU's naval Operation Aspides in helping maintain the movement of commercial cargo and oil through the Red Sea. She emphasized the importance of protecting international shipping routes amid continuing regional security concerns.
"I want to thank France, Italy and Greece for their important contributions to this operation," she said.
Kallas also pointed to growing international support for keeping global shipping routes accessible. More than 60 countries had joined an EU pledge opposing tolls and fees imposed on international shipping routes, she said, underlining the need to preserve freedom of navigation.
"navigation must be unimpeded."
The EU official also outlined the bloc's plans to support security institutions in Lebanon, announcing that a new mission was being established to provide advice and training to the country's armed forces and internal security forces.
The initiative is intended to help Lebanon strengthen its ability to maintain security across its territory, improve border protection and reinforce internal security arrangements.
"We will help Lebanon to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security. Europe is investing in Lebanon's future," she said.
Turning to the war in Ukraine, Kallas expressed doubts about the prospects for an immediate peace agreement, arguing that Russia's continued military actions contrasted with renewed diplomatic efforts.
"The new diplomatic push is there, but it's also clear, and I agree with my colleagues, that Putin's actions tell a different story," she said.
"There is little hope for imminent peace in Ukraine. Ukraine faces another brutal war winter. Our task is to help to withstand the attacks and increase the costs for Russia."
Kallas stressed that European countries needed to continue supporting Ukraine as it prepared for another winter amid ongoing Russian attacks. She said the EU's priorities included helping the country withstand military pressure while raising the economic and strategic costs for Moscow.
She also confirmed that additional sanctions against Russia were being prepared as European officials considered further measures to increase pressure on the Kremlin.
Kallas called for stronger action targeting Russia's shadow fleet, which has been a focus of European efforts to restrict Moscow's ability to transport oil and sustain revenue despite existing sanctions.
"We need to do more to increase the pressure on the shadow fleet across maritime choke points," she said.
Her remarks highlighted the range of security challenges facing the EU, from the possibility of renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran to maritime protection, Lebanon's security needs and the continuing war in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized the importance of coordinated international action across these areas, while warning that further escalation in the Middle East could carry wider consequences.
"There is a serious risk of renewed escalation between the United States and Iran, and any new escalation would only have losers," Kallas said during a news conference after a meeting of the European Group of Five defense ministers in Paris.
Her comments came as she discussed several pressing international issues, including developments in the Middle East, the protection of maritime routes and Europe's efforts to strengthen its defense preparedness.
Addressing maritime security, Kallas highlighted the role of the EU's naval Operation Aspides in helping maintain the movement of commercial cargo and oil through the Red Sea. She emphasized the importance of protecting international shipping routes amid continuing regional security concerns.
"I want to thank France, Italy and Greece for their important contributions to this operation," she said.
Kallas also pointed to growing international support for keeping global shipping routes accessible. More than 60 countries had joined an EU pledge opposing tolls and fees imposed on international shipping routes, she said, underlining the need to preserve freedom of navigation.
"navigation must be unimpeded."
The EU official also outlined the bloc's plans to support security institutions in Lebanon, announcing that a new mission was being established to provide advice and training to the country's armed forces and internal security forces.
The initiative is intended to help Lebanon strengthen its ability to maintain security across its territory, improve border protection and reinforce internal security arrangements.
"We will help Lebanon to strengthen territorial control, border security, and internal security. Europe is investing in Lebanon's future," she said.
Turning to the war in Ukraine, Kallas expressed doubts about the prospects for an immediate peace agreement, arguing that Russia's continued military actions contrasted with renewed diplomatic efforts.
"The new diplomatic push is there, but it's also clear, and I agree with my colleagues, that Putin's actions tell a different story," she said.
"There is little hope for imminent peace in Ukraine. Ukraine faces another brutal war winter. Our task is to help to withstand the attacks and increase the costs for Russia."
Kallas stressed that European countries needed to continue supporting Ukraine as it prepared for another winter amid ongoing Russian attacks. She said the EU's priorities included helping the country withstand military pressure while raising the economic and strategic costs for Moscow.
She also confirmed that additional sanctions against Russia were being prepared as European officials considered further measures to increase pressure on the Kremlin.
Kallas called for stronger action targeting Russia's shadow fleet, which has been a focus of European efforts to restrict Moscow's ability to transport oil and sustain revenue despite existing sanctions.
"We need to do more to increase the pressure on the shadow fleet across maritime choke points," she said.
Her remarks highlighted the range of security challenges facing the EU, from the possibility of renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran to maritime protection, Lebanon's security needs and the continuing war in Ukraine. Kallas emphasized the importance of coordinated international action across these areas, while warning that further escalation in the Middle East could carry wider consequences.
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