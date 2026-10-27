Car Explosion Kills Several People Near Qara in Syria
(MENAFN) Several people were killed Monday when an explosion occurred inside a vehicle on the Damascus-Homs highway near the town of Qara in the Damascus countryside, according to reports from Syrian state media.
Ambulance crews and civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene following the blast to assist with the response and recover the victims' bodies. Emergency personnel worked at the location as authorities began gathering information about the incident.
The available reports did not provide an exact number of fatalities or identify those who died in the explosion. Officials also did not clarify whether anyone else had been injured or explain what caused the vehicle to explode.
No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate. Information about the vehicle involved and the events leading up to the blast also remained unavailable in the initial reports.
The explosion occurred on the Damascus-Homs highway, a route connecting the Syrian capital with the city of Homs. The incident adds to a series of security-related events reported in the wider Damascus countryside, although no direct connection between the latest blast and previous incidents has been established.
A similar incident was reported on August 6, when an explosion struck a passenger bus in Jaramana, another location in the Damascus countryside. That blast killed two people and injured 13 others, according to a civil defense death toll cited in local media reports.
The earlier incident prompted an emergency response, with casualties reported among the passengers. However, the information available about Monday's vehicle explosion did not establish whether the two incidents shared any common circumstances.
Authorities have yet to release additional details about the latest explosion, including its cause, the identities of the victims or whether an investigation has identified any suspects. Further information is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the blast and the full extent of its impact.
Ambulance crews and civil defense teams were dispatched to the scene following the blast to assist with the response and recover the victims' bodies. Emergency personnel worked at the location as authorities began gathering information about the incident.
The available reports did not provide an exact number of fatalities or identify those who died in the explosion. Officials also did not clarify whether anyone else had been injured or explain what caused the vehicle to explode.
No further details were released regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the explosion was accidental or deliberate. Information about the vehicle involved and the events leading up to the blast also remained unavailable in the initial reports.
The explosion occurred on the Damascus-Homs highway, a route connecting the Syrian capital with the city of Homs. The incident adds to a series of security-related events reported in the wider Damascus countryside, although no direct connection between the latest blast and previous incidents has been established.
A similar incident was reported on August 6, when an explosion struck a passenger bus in Jaramana, another location in the Damascus countryside. That blast killed two people and injured 13 others, according to a civil defense death toll cited in local media reports.
The earlier incident prompted an emergency response, with casualties reported among the passengers. However, the information available about Monday's vehicle explosion did not establish whether the two incidents shared any common circumstances.
Authorities have yet to release additional details about the latest explosion, including its cause, the identities of the victims or whether an investigation has identified any suspects. Further information is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the blast and the full extent of its impact.
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