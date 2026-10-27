Pope Leo XIV Confirms South America Visit Following Lung Surgery
(MENAFN) The Vatican confirmed Monday that Pope Leo XIV will visit South America in November after undergoing lung surgery, stating that medical assessments had found no health-related reasons to prevent the trip.
According to the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff will travel to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, following the schedule announced previously.
The confirmation came after the pope's physician, Luigi Carbone, reviewed his recovery and reported that his postoperative progress was satisfactory. Recent medical tests also indicated that the pontiff was in good health.
Based on the latest examinations and his current condition, the Vatican said there were “no contraindications” to proceeding with the journey.
Leo underwent surgery on October 13 to remove a lung lobe containing a nodule that was subsequently diagnosed as adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer. He has since been gradually returning to his official responsibilities.
“I am happy to be able to return to the continent where I have lived so many moments of my life,” the pope said in the Vatican statement.
“May this journey be an opportunity to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy!”
The Vatican added that Leo was following medical advice closely and anticipating the journey with “great joy and enthusiasm.”
The visit is expected to strengthen the pontiff's connections with local churches while delivering a message of faith, hope and peace to communities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.
The pope is also expected to hold his regular general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday. However, he will not attend Tuesday's interfaith gathering in Assisi in person and will instead deliver a video message.
According to the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff will travel to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, following the schedule announced previously.
The confirmation came after the pope's physician, Luigi Carbone, reviewed his recovery and reported that his postoperative progress was satisfactory. Recent medical tests also indicated that the pontiff was in good health.
Based on the latest examinations and his current condition, the Vatican said there were “no contraindications” to proceeding with the journey.
Leo underwent surgery on October 13 to remove a lung lobe containing a nodule that was subsequently diagnosed as adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer. He has since been gradually returning to his official responsibilities.
“I am happy to be able to return to the continent where I have lived so many moments of my life,” the pope said in the Vatican statement.
“May this journey be an opportunity to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy!”
The Vatican added that Leo was following medical advice closely and anticipating the journey with “great joy and enthusiasm.”
The visit is expected to strengthen the pontiff's connections with local churches while delivering a message of faith, hope and peace to communities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.
The pope is also expected to hold his regular general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday. However, he will not attend Tuesday's interfaith gathering in Assisi in person and will instead deliver a video message.
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