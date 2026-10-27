Colombia Hosts US Troops for Joint Military Drills
(MENAFN) Colombia will welcome more than 300 US military personnel for joint multinational exercises scheduled to run from October 27 to November 11, with training centered on countering drug trafficking, illegal mining and drone-related threats, according to the Colombian Defense Ministry.
The Southern Vanguard 2026 drills will be held at Tolemaida Military Fort in the central department of Cundinamarca, the ministry said in a statement published on X.
The exercises are designed to deepen military coordination between Colombia and the United States by facilitating the exchange of tactics, techniques and operational procedures between their armed forces.
The participating units will include Colombia's Counter-Narcotics Battalion No. 1 and US Army light infantry personnel from a mountain battalion.
Training activities will address efforts to disrupt drug trafficking, combat unauthorized mineral extraction and respond to threats posed by unmanned aerial systems.
The program will also feature medical evacuation exercises intended to improve cooperation and strengthen emergency response capabilities.
Activities are scheduled to begin on October 30 with a simulated aeromedical evacuation from Tolemaida Military Fort to the Cavalry School in Bogota, Colombia's capital.
The scenario will recreate the rescue and evacuation of an individual injured in a mined area. Aircraft and specialized medical equipment will be used to transport the casualty to a healthcare facility.
The drills are taking place as Colombia and the United States continue their military cooperation on regional security issues, particularly efforts to combat cocaine production and trafficking.
Illegal mining remains another significant security challenge for Colombia, where criminal groups generate revenue through unauthorized mineral extraction.
The Colombian government has not released additional information about the participating military units or other activities scheduled as part of the exercises.
The Southern Vanguard 2026 drills will be held at Tolemaida Military Fort in the central department of Cundinamarca, the ministry said in a statement published on X.
The exercises are designed to deepen military coordination between Colombia and the United States by facilitating the exchange of tactics, techniques and operational procedures between their armed forces.
The participating units will include Colombia's Counter-Narcotics Battalion No. 1 and US Army light infantry personnel from a mountain battalion.
Training activities will address efforts to disrupt drug trafficking, combat unauthorized mineral extraction and respond to threats posed by unmanned aerial systems.
The program will also feature medical evacuation exercises intended to improve cooperation and strengthen emergency response capabilities.
Activities are scheduled to begin on October 30 with a simulated aeromedical evacuation from Tolemaida Military Fort to the Cavalry School in Bogota, Colombia's capital.
The scenario will recreate the rescue and evacuation of an individual injured in a mined area. Aircraft and specialized medical equipment will be used to transport the casualty to a healthcare facility.
The drills are taking place as Colombia and the United States continue their military cooperation on regional security issues, particularly efforts to combat cocaine production and trafficking.
Illegal mining remains another significant security challenge for Colombia, where criminal groups generate revenue through unauthorized mineral extraction.
The Colombian government has not released additional information about the participating military units or other activities scheduled as part of the exercises.
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