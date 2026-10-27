Jay-Z Names Himself Super Bowl LXI Halftime Performer
(MENAFN) Rapper Jay-Z announced Monday night that he will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Jay-Z, 56, made the announcement through ESPN and several online platforms. His company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the National Football League (NFL) since 2019 to help select performers for the halftime show, one of the biggest televised events in the United States, which attracted 125.5 million viewers in 2026, according to Nielsen ratings.
"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," Jay-Z said in a news release. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."
The performance will take place on Valentine's Day at the stadium shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision had "been years in the making."
"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Goodell said in a statement.
"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," Goodell continued. "I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."
Jay-Z has yet to reveal whether other artists will join him during the performance. Speculation has already emerged that his wife, Beyoncé, could appear as a special guest.
Beyoncé has performed during two Super Bowl halftime shows. She headlined the 2013 edition before joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars for the 2016 performance. She also sang the US national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001 in her hometown of Houston.
Kendrick Lamar was the most recent rapper to headline the halftime show, performing two years ago alongside special guest SZA. Other rappers who have appeared during halftime performances this decade include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Lil Jon.
Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at last year's Super Bowl.
Jay-Z, 56, made the announcement through ESPN and several online platforms. His company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the National Football League (NFL) since 2019 to help select performers for the halftime show, one of the biggest televised events in the United States, which attracted 125.5 million viewers in 2026, according to Nielsen ratings.
"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," Jay-Z said in a news release. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."
The performance will take place on Valentine's Day at the stadium shared by the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision had "been years in the making."
"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Goodell said in a statement.
"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," Goodell continued. "I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."
Jay-Z has yet to reveal whether other artists will join him during the performance. Speculation has already emerged that his wife, Beyoncé, could appear as a special guest.
Beyoncé has performed during two Super Bowl halftime shows. She headlined the 2013 edition before joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars for the 2016 performance. She also sang the US national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001 in her hometown of Houston.
Kendrick Lamar was the most recent rapper to headline the halftime show, performing two years ago alongside special guest SZA. Other rappers who have appeared during halftime performances this decade include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Lil Jon.
Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show at last year's Super Bowl.
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