Iraq Plans to Integrate YBS Members into Security Forces
(MENAFN) Around 4,000 members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), described as an offshoot of the PKK organization operating in Iraq’s Sinjar region, are set to join the Iraqi Interior Ministry and the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iraqi security official said Monday.
Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, who heads the Iraqi government’s Security Media Network, confirmed that the group’s members would be incorporated into the two security institutions.
Asked which agencies would receive the fighters, Maan identified the Interior Ministry and Hashd al-Shaabi as the bodies responsible for integrating them.
He added that the group of approximately 4,000 people being absorbed into Iraq’s security institutions includes women.
Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, who heads the Iraqi government’s Security Media Network, confirmed that the group’s members would be incorporated into the two security institutions.
Asked which agencies would receive the fighters, Maan identified the Interior Ministry and Hashd al-Shaabi as the bodies responsible for integrating them.
He added that the group of approximately 4,000 people being absorbed into Iraq’s security institutions includes women.
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