Saudi Coalition Intercepts Three Houthi Missiles Over Eastern Province
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition announced early Tuesday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
The coalition did not identify the intended targets or disclose whether the incident caused any casualties or material damage.
On Monday, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three drones over the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia, but provided no information about their origin or intended destinations.
The coalition also said it had carried out strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, destroying ballistic missile launchers, storage tunnels, and a missile depot.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the military operations were intended to dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network and disrupt its supply routes.
The latest incidents come amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement since July, alongside renewed clashes between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015.
The Houthi group has maintained control over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.
The coalition did not identify the intended targets or disclose whether the incident caused any casualties or material damage.
On Monday, the coalition reported intercepting and destroying three drones over the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia, but provided no information about their origin or intended destinations.
The coalition also said it had carried out strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen, destroying ballistic missile launchers, storage tunnels, and a missile depot.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the military operations were intended to dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network and disrupt its supply routes.
The latest incidents come amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement since July, alongside renewed clashes between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition supporting Yemen’s government against the Houthis since March 2015.
The Houthi group has maintained control over the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.
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