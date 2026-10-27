Iraq Targets Early Start for Development Road Expansion
(MENAFN) Iraq plans to launch work on an expansion of its Development Road project in early 2027, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced Monday.
Addressing Iraqi business leaders and investors in Amman, Jordan’s capital, al-Zaidi said the planned extension would incorporate industrial cities. He also announced that Grand Faw Port would begin operating at full capacity for commercial transport, according to a statement from his media office.
The Development Road is a major infrastructure initiative designed to connect southern Iraq’s port facilities to the Turkish border through a railway and highway network, with onward connections through Türkiye to European markets. The Iraqi section is expected to span approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), establishing a freight corridor linking the Gulf with Europe.
Al-Zaidi said the initiative would strengthen Iraq’s position as a key transit hub for trade between eastern and western markets.
The announcement follows comments he made Friday, when he said Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the project’s groundbreaking ceremony after the approval of Iraq’s budget.
Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2024 to coordinate their participation in the Development Road project.
Addressing Iraqi business leaders and investors in Amman, Jordan’s capital, al-Zaidi said the planned extension would incorporate industrial cities. He also announced that Grand Faw Port would begin operating at full capacity for commercial transport, according to a statement from his media office.
The Development Road is a major infrastructure initiative designed to connect southern Iraq’s port facilities to the Turkish border through a railway and highway network, with onward connections through Türkiye to European markets. The Iraqi section is expected to span approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), establishing a freight corridor linking the Gulf with Europe.
Al-Zaidi said the initiative would strengthen Iraq’s position as a key transit hub for trade between eastern and western markets.
The announcement follows comments he made Friday, when he said Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the project’s groundbreaking ceremony after the approval of Iraq’s budget.
Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2024 to coordinate their participation in the Development Road project.
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