Iran Expands Food Support as Sanctions Deepen Economic Strain
(MENAFN) Iran is working to curb inflation and increase food assistance for households as it seeks to reduce the economic burden of US and Western sanctions, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Monday.
Mohajerani explained that inflation stems from broader macroeconomic conditions and cannot be resolved through temporary interventions alone.
“We are trying to counter the economic pressure imposed on us by the West and the US by controlling the pace of inflation on the one hand and taking measures to improve people’s livelihoods, including increasing food voucher allowances, on the other,” she said.
Authorities are also seeking to broaden the Kalabarg electronic food voucher scheme, which offers eligible households subsidies to buy essential food products.
Iran continues to face mounting economic difficulties driven by US sanctions, a weakening currency and rising consumer prices.
In August, Washington introduced a fresh economic pressure campaign known as Operation Economic Outcast, targeting Iran’s oil exports, financial transactions and access to global markets.
The United States also reinstated its naval blockade on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports in July, placing further constraints on Tehran’s oil trade.
Mohajerani explained that inflation stems from broader macroeconomic conditions and cannot be resolved through temporary interventions alone.
“We are trying to counter the economic pressure imposed on us by the West and the US by controlling the pace of inflation on the one hand and taking measures to improve people’s livelihoods, including increasing food voucher allowances, on the other,” she said.
Authorities are also seeking to broaden the Kalabarg electronic food voucher scheme, which offers eligible households subsidies to buy essential food products.
Iran continues to face mounting economic difficulties driven by US sanctions, a weakening currency and rising consumer prices.
In August, Washington introduced a fresh economic pressure campaign known as Operation Economic Outcast, targeting Iran’s oil exports, financial transactions and access to global markets.
The United States also reinstated its naval blockade on vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports in July, placing further constraints on Tehran’s oil trade.
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