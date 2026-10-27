Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Home During West Bank Raid
(MENAFN) Israeli forces forced a Palestinian man to leave his home before demolishing the property during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya on Monday, according to local sources.
The troops entered the city with two bulldozers and proceeded to the home of Naim Abu Shihab in the al-Naqqar neighborhood. They ordered him to evacuate before carrying out the demolition, the sources said.
Authorities cited the absence of a building permit as the justification for destroying the house.
During confrontations in the neighborhood, Israeli forces opened fire and launched tear gas canisters along al-Malaab Street. No injuries caused by gunfire were reported.
The Palestine Red Crescent said its medical teams treated three people at the scene for exposure to tear gas.
Local sources also reported that Israeli troops damaged sidewalks in the city’s central market area.
Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported documenting 13 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against farmers and agricultural land across four governorates in the occupied West Bank.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has experienced an increase in Israeli military operations and settler violence since the beginning of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which the article describes as genocidal.
Reported incidents include the killing and detention of Palestinians, the demolition of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, the destruction of farmland using bulldozers, restrictions on farmers’ access to their fields, and the displacement of Palestinian communities. These incidents have occurred alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
The troops entered the city with two bulldozers and proceeded to the home of Naim Abu Shihab in the al-Naqqar neighborhood. They ordered him to evacuate before carrying out the demolition, the sources said.
Authorities cited the absence of a building permit as the justification for destroying the house.
During confrontations in the neighborhood, Israeli forces opened fire and launched tear gas canisters along al-Malaab Street. No injuries caused by gunfire were reported.
The Palestine Red Crescent said its medical teams treated three people at the scene for exposure to tear gas.
Local sources also reported that Israeli troops damaged sidewalks in the city’s central market area.
Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported documenting 13 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against farmers and agricultural land across four governorates in the occupied West Bank.
The occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has experienced an increase in Israeli military operations and settler violence since the beginning of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which the article describes as genocidal.
Reported incidents include the killing and detention of Palestinians, the demolition of homes and other buildings, the burning of mosques and vehicles, the destruction of farmland using bulldozers, restrictions on farmers’ access to their fields, and the displacement of Palestinian communities. These incidents have occurred alongside the continued expansion of Israeli settlements.
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