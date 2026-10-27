Swiss Study Finds Growing Concern Over Fake News
(MENAFN) More than half of people surveyed in Switzerland regard disinformation as a "major" social problem, reflecting widespread concern about the spread of misleading content, according to a study released Monday.
The findings appear in the 2026 Quality of the Media Yearbook produced by the University of Zurich’s Research Centre for the Public Sphere and Society.
The report found that 56.5% of respondents considered "fake news as a major social problem," marking a "significant" rise compared with figures recorded five years earlier.
More than half of those surveyed also said they regularly come across misleading information, particularly on social media, video-sharing services and artificial intelligence chatbots.
The research identified 42% of participants as "news-deprived." This group includes people who seldom follow current events or obtain scattered information through social media, potentially leaving them more susceptible to conspiracy theories.
The findings also showed that depending solely on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram did not provide greater protection against conspiracy theories than avoiding news entirely.
Although the overall quality of news remained stable in 2025, the diversity of media coverage declined. The report found that 44.7% of national political reporting was published across multiple German-language outlets.
The findings appear in the 2026 Quality of the Media Yearbook produced by the University of Zurich’s Research Centre for the Public Sphere and Society.
The report found that 56.5% of respondents considered "fake news as a major social problem," marking a "significant" rise compared with figures recorded five years earlier.
More than half of those surveyed also said they regularly come across misleading information, particularly on social media, video-sharing services and artificial intelligence chatbots.
The research identified 42% of participants as "news-deprived." This group includes people who seldom follow current events or obtain scattered information through social media, potentially leaving them more susceptible to conspiracy theories.
The findings also showed that depending solely on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram did not provide greater protection against conspiracy theories than avoiding news entirely.
Although the overall quality of news remained stable in 2025, the diversity of media coverage declined. The report found that 44.7% of national political reporting was published across multiple German-language outlets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment