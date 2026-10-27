Kremlin Says Renewed Ukraine Talks Will Not Halt Military Operations
(MENAFN) Russia’s decision to restart trilateral negotiations with the United States and Ukraine does not mean Moscow will limit its military campaign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Peskov noted that territorial disputes could be addressed as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement, alongside other issues.
"The decision to resume trilateral negotiations does not imply any restrictions on military actions. You know that our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver massive and consistent strikes on Ukraine’s military complex, on military and quasi-military targets," he said.
Peskov said the negotiations would involve extensive discussions and numerous details, which Moscow did not want to disclose publicly because doing so could undermine the prospects for a future peace process.
"There will be a very serious conversation consisting of a huge number of details. We would not like to discuss these details publicly, because we believe it would harm the potential future peace process," Peskov added.
Addressing humanitarian initiatives, the Kremlin spokesman said such efforts could establish a precedent. He pointed to what he described as the "very positive, coordinating involvement" of US negotiators and US first lady Melania Trump.
"We highly appreciate these efforts," he said, expressing hope that Ukraine would honor all agreements reached with the direct involvement of the negotiators.
Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Peskov noted that territorial disputes could be addressed as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement, alongside other issues.
"The decision to resume trilateral negotiations does not imply any restrictions on military actions. You know that our armed forces continue the special military operation and continue to deliver massive and consistent strikes on Ukraine’s military complex, on military and quasi-military targets," he said.
Peskov said the negotiations would involve extensive discussions and numerous details, which Moscow did not want to disclose publicly because doing so could undermine the prospects for a future peace process.
"There will be a very serious conversation consisting of a huge number of details. We would not like to discuss these details publicly, because we believe it would harm the potential future peace process," Peskov added.
Addressing humanitarian initiatives, the Kremlin spokesman said such efforts could establish a precedent. He pointed to what he described as the "very positive, coordinating involvement" of US negotiators and US first lady Melania Trump.
"We highly appreciate these efforts," he said, expressing hope that Ukraine would honor all agreements reached with the direct involvement of the negotiators.
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