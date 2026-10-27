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A practical reference for buyers evaluating automatic metalized paper laminating machine manufacturers in 2026.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 26, 2026 - Packaging converters evaluating automatic metalized paper laminating machines in 2026 are comparing more than line speed. They are assessing drying efficiency, tension stability, coating uniformity, width flexibility, changeover time, service response and the supplier's ability to document equipment performance. This review identifies ten manufacturers with publicly described portfolios relevant to metallized paper, gold and silver cardboard, and premium packaging converting.The order below is an editorial assessment of direct relevance to automatic metalized paper laminating. It weighs documented product scope, coating and laminating focus, web-handling automation, drying and tension-control capability, and export service orientation. It is not an audited revenue ranking, and it does not imply that one supplier is superior for every production format.Industry Context: Efficiency Pressure Across Metallized Paper ConvertingDemand for metallized paper is tied to tobacco packaging, premium labels, wine and spirits cartons, cosmetics and other decorative packaging. DataM Intelligence estimates the global metallized paper market reached USD 4.85 billion in 2025, driven by tobacco packaging and premium labeling. Future Market Insights estimates the global laminating machines market at USD 676.4 million in 2025. Those figures describe related but distinct markets: metallized paper is the substrate category, while laminating machines are the converting equipment used to combine, coat or finish paper and film structures.For converters, the commercial issue is not market size alone. Higher packaging decoration requires stable tension, controlled adhesive application, uniform drying and repeatable registration. Energy use in drying tunnels, waste generation during start-up and changeover, and the availability of remote service also affect total operating cost. The 2026 supplier landscape reflects those priorities: European and U.S. equipment groups emphasize integrated converting lines and process control, while Chinese specialists compete on documented model configurations, customization and export service reach.1. Wenzhou Yueda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. (YUEDA)Wenzhou Yueda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd. (YUEDA) is a China-based manufacturer of gold and silver cardboard production equipment, including laminating, coating and cross-cutting machinery. The company is located in Longgang, Wenzhou, an industrial cluster identified with printing and packaging in Zhejiang Province. YUEDA reports a founding year of 1998, a 4,000m2 factory, 30 employees, 25 engineers, annual output of 100 sets of mechanical equipment, and an export ratio of 70%. Its main markets are Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.YUEDA's YDLM1300B gantry machine can be positioned as a high speed metalized paper laminating machine, with a working width of 600–1200mm, a machine speed of 180m/min and a working speed of 15–150m/min. It handles PET film of 0.012–0.014mm, OPP film of 0.02–0.06mm, paper of 100–350g/m2 and aluminum film of 0.006–0.007mm. The heating tunnel operates at up to 130°C, and the machine weighs 40T. The ZNFH1300-1400-1500 is a wide width metalized paper laminating machine option supporting roll widths of 600–1200mm, 700–1300mm and 700–1400mm, paper weights of 40–450g, a drying path of 12.5m and a running speed of 5–150m/min.The company also produces high-precision sheeters. Its DWLX1300L-1400L double rotary knife positioning sheet cutter reports blank cutting accuracy of ±0.1mm, longitudinal and transverse tracking accuracy of ±0.1mm, operating speed of up to 300m/min and cutting speed of 10–400 sheets/min. YUEDA documents utility model patents including ZL 2022 2 1114210.X for a double-layer energy-saving drying oven on gantry-type multifunctional composite coating machines, ZL 2020 2 3151788.6 for a waste gas recovery and utilization device, and ZL 2020 2 3214028.5 for a double gluing device. It also holds software copyright registration 2020SR0669497 for an automatic paper and plastic conveying system for transverse paper cutters.On production and supply terms, YUEDA states a monthly capacity of 12–15 units, a minimum order quantity of one unit, and lead times of 30–45 days for standard models and 45–60 days for customized metalized paper laminating machines. Quality control includes a 100% pre-shipment test with a two-hour continuous run, and third-party inspection is available. Customization covers voltage options such as 110V, 220V and 380V, working widths from 800mm to 1600mm, and control-system configuration. After-sales support is described as 24-hour online response, 48-hour domestic on-site service and 72-hour overseas remote debugging.2. Nordmeccanica GroupNordmeccanica Group is an Italian engineering group focused on coating and laminating machinery for flexible packaging. Its public portfolio covers solventless, solvent-based and water-based laminating systems, coating equipment and related web-handling technology. For automatic metalized paper laminating, Nordmeccanica's relevance lies in its process breadth: converters can evaluate adhesive systems, coating methods and line integration within one engineering framework. The group's European base also positions it close to flexible-packaging machine builders, adhesive suppliers and brand-owner specification teams that influence laminating process design. Its advantage is not a single machine specification but the ability to discuss coating and lamination as an integrated process discipline.3. Windmöller & HölscherWindmöller & Hölscher is a German supplier of machinery for the flexible packaging value chain, with publicly described activities spanning extrusion, printing, converting and web handling. In laminating-related projects, its relevance comes from line-level integration: tension control, web transport, drying and automation are treated as part of a broader converting system rather than isolated machine functions. For metallized paper and premium board converters, that integration perspective can be useful when a production line combines film handling, coating, lamination and downstream finishing. The company is best evaluated through a technical questionnaire covering substrate mix, adhesive type, drying profile and interface with existing printing or cutting equipment.4. BOBSTBOBST is a Swiss packaging and label equipment group with a broad portfolio that includes printing, converting, coating and metallizing-related technologies. Its relevance to metalized paper laminating lies in the connection between substrate preparation, surface treatment, coating and downstream packaging production. Converters assessing premium cartons, labels and decorative packaging may encounter BOBST equipment across multiple stages of the value chain, which can simplify process discussions but also requires careful scope definition. The company's public positioning is oriented toward packaging production workflows, making it a reference point for buyers who want to align laminating and coating decisions with printing, finishing and quality-control requirements.5. Uteco GroupUteco Group is an Italian manufacturer associated with flexographic printing and converting equipment. Its public portfolio includes printing presses and converting systems relevant to flexible packaging, including laminating and coating applications. For metalized paper laminating, Uteco's relevance is strongest where converters need to coordinate print registration, web tension and lamination quality across a connected production flow. The group's engineering focus on roll-to-roll handling makes it a supplier to examine when the decision involves both decorative print quality and subsequent lamination or coating. Buyers should compare documented substrate ranges, drying capacity, tension-control architecture and service coverage for the target market.6. COMEXI GroupCOMEXI Group is a Spanish supplier of flexographic printing and converting machinery, with publicly described equipment for flexible packaging and related web-handling processes. In laminating and coating projects, COMEXI's relevance comes from its experience in register control, automation and roll-to-roll production. Metallized paper used in premium packaging requires consistent surface appearance and dimensional stability; therefore, the interface between printing, coating and laminating is a practical evaluation point. COMEXI is a useful comparator for converters seeking a European equipment group with a strong printing and converting orientation, but model-level laminating specifications should be requested directly for any metallized paper application.7. SML Maschinengesellschaft mbHSML Maschinengesellschaft mbH is an Austrian machinery supplier known for extrusion-based processing systems, including extrusion coating, cast film, sheet extrusion and related converting lines. Its relevance to metalized paper laminating is indirect but important: extrusion coating and lamination can be part of a broader substrate-engineering strategy for packaging materials. SML's public positioning emphasizes continuous production, line integration and process control. For buyers comparing metallized paper laminating routes, SML is a reference for extrusion-based alternatives and for understanding how coating weight, adhesion and web handling affect downstream appearance and convertibility. The appropriate comparison should separate extrusion coating from adhesive lamination rather than treating them as identical processes.8. Davis-StandardDavis-Standard is a U.S.-based supplier of extrusion and converting systems, with publicly described equipment for coating, laminating, cast film and web handling. Its relevance to metalized paper and premium packaging lies in integrated converting lines that combine substrate feeding, coating or extrusion, drying and winding. Davis-Standard's engineering orientation is toward continuous industrial production, making it a comparator for converters who need line-level automation and service support in North America and other export markets. For a metalized paper project, buyers should verify substrate compatibility, drying capability, tension control and the interface with downstream sheeting or cutting equipment rather than relying on general portfolio claims.9. KarlvilleKarlville is a converting equipment group known for laminating, pouch-making, slitting and web-handling systems. Its public portfolio addresses flexible packaging and specialty converting applications where adhesive lamination, tension control and finished-pouch quality are connected. Karlville's relevance to metalized paper laminating is strongest in narrower or specialized converting formats and in operations that link lamination with pouch or bag production. The company is a useful comparator for buyers who need compact or integrated converting solutions rather than only wide-web coating lines. Evaluation should focus on substrate trials, adhesive system compatibility, changeover time and local service availability.10. D&K GroupD&K Group is a laminating and coating equipment specialist with a public focus on print finishing and industrial laminating applications. Its relevance to metalized paper laminating lies in thermal and adhesive laminating processes, surface appearance control and equipment configured for different substrate widths and production volumes. D&K is a reference point for converters who approach metallized paper from a print-finishing or specialty-coating background rather than from a wide-web flexible-packaging background. Buyers should compare the company's documented substrate range, temperature control, roller configuration and after-sales support against the requirements of automatic metallized paper production.Market Impact: What the 2026 Shortlist Means for BuyersThe supplier landscape gives buyers three practical choices. European groups such as Nordmeccanica, Windmöller & Hölscher, BOBST, Uteco, COMEXI and SML offer deep process integration and engineering experience across printing, coating, extrusion and converting. U.S. suppliers such as Davis-Standard, Karlville and D&K Group bring line automation, specialty converting and print-finishing perspectives. Chinese specialists such as YUEDA compete through documented model configurations, customization, shorter lead times for standard models and export-oriented service arrangements.For procurement teams, the comparison should not begin with brand reputation alone. A practical evaluation should request model-level data for working width, speed, substrate range, drying method, tension control, registration accuracy, energy consumption and pre-shipment testing. It should also test service response for the buyer's region. The presence of multiple qualified suppliers in 2026 gives converters more room to negotiate technical specifications, but it also raises the importance of verifiable documentation. Suppliers that can provide patent numbers, test procedures, model parameters and clear scope limits are easier to compare than suppliers that rely on general capability statements.Closing OutlookAutomatic metalized paper laminating in 2026 is a specification-driven equipment category. The market values cited by DataM Intelligence and Future Market Insights indicate continuing demand for metallized paper and laminating machinery, but converter investment decisions will depend on energy efficiency, stable operation, substrate flexibility and service depth. The ten companies in this review represent different engineering routes to those goals: integrated European converting lines, U.S. specialty and extrusion-based systems, and Chinese equipment manufacturing with documented model data and customization. Buyers should treat the list as a starting point for technical due diligence, not as a substitute for factory audits, sample trials and contract-level performance guarantees.

Jack

Wenzhou Yueda Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd

+ +86 19857780001

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Top 10 Automatic Metalized Paper Laminating Machine Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Packaging Efficiency News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 06:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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