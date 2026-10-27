Trump Says White House Renovations Help Him Relax
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that working on White House renovations helps him unwind, pushing back against criticism of the construction projects from former President Barack Obama.
“I’m really good in real estate and fixing things. I fix things very good, very beautifully, and I always build beautiful and inexpensive,” Trump told a rally in Corinth, Mississippi.
“I can do it naturally. It’s a natural thing. It actually relaxes me,” he added.
Obama had criticized the renovations over the weekend, saying they made the White House look like “Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”
Responding to the remark, Trump said: “He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory.’ Can you believe it? Which is a very successful company. He doesn’t like successful companies,”
Trump argued that the White House was in “horrible condition” when he took office, claiming that “The plaster was falling off the exterior.”
He also said decorative features surrounding several windows had “fallen off or half fallen off,” explaining the repairs by adding: “We made a mold of the good one, and we put it on the other one, and we got it all beautiful.”
Discussing the ballroom under construction in the East Wing, Trump said: “I would have done it the first time, but I was under siege by the radical lunatics. ... So I didn’t have time.”
He further emphasized the importance of maintaining the presidential residence, describing the White House as “a symbol of America” that requires proper upkeep.
“I’m really good in real estate and fixing things. I fix things very good, very beautifully, and I always build beautiful and inexpensive,” Trump told a rally in Corinth, Mississippi.
“I can do it naturally. It’s a natural thing. It actually relaxes me,” he added.
Obama had criticized the renovations over the weekend, saying they made the White House look like “Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”
Responding to the remark, Trump said: “He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory.’ Can you believe it? Which is a very successful company. He doesn’t like successful companies,”
Trump argued that the White House was in “horrible condition” when he took office, claiming that “The plaster was falling off the exterior.”
He also said decorative features surrounding several windows had “fallen off or half fallen off,” explaining the repairs by adding: “We made a mold of the good one, and we put it on the other one, and we got it all beautiful.”
Discussing the ballroom under construction in the East Wing, Trump said: “I would have done it the first time, but I was under siege by the radical lunatics. ... So I didn’t have time.”
He further emphasized the importance of maintaining the presidential residence, describing the White House as “a symbol of America” that requires proper upkeep.
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