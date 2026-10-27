Venezuela’s Acting President Dismisses Machado’s Return As 'Show'
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Monday criticized opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s return to the country, describing it as a "show" and calling on her to prioritize political dialogue.
“Let's move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious,” Rodriguez said.
Machado returned to Venezuela on Sunday after spending more than 10 months abroad. She traveled from Barquisimeto to Caracas, where supporters assembled to greet her.
Rodriguez accused Machado of damaging Venezuela by advocating international sanctions and foreign intervention. She said she hoped the opposition leader would demonstrate "remorse and repentance."
The acting president also rejected allegations of political persecution in Venezuela, while noting that she herself was "politically persecuted along with my family.”
Rodriguez defended ongoing negotiations between government representatives and opposition groups, arguing that political engagement should take precedence over public demonstrations.
However, Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has been excluded from the talks, drawing criticism from opposition figures who believe she should be represented in the negotiations.
Machado has stated that she would not obstruct the dialogue, while her supporters have called for a more inclusive process that gives a wider range of opposition groups a voice.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Machado’s return had been facilitated by reconciliation efforts supported by Washington.
The negotiations are unfolding as Venezuela works to reshape its political institutions and prepare for future elections, although authorities have not announced a date for the vote.
Rodriguez reiterated that the government remained committed to political dialogue, urging opposition leaders to engage in negotiations rather than organize public demonstrations.
Machado’s return has once again drawn attention to the opposition’s position in Venezuela’s political transition and the prospects for negotiations between rival political forces.
“Let's move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious,” Rodriguez said.
Machado returned to Venezuela on Sunday after spending more than 10 months abroad. She traveled from Barquisimeto to Caracas, where supporters assembled to greet her.
Rodriguez accused Machado of damaging Venezuela by advocating international sanctions and foreign intervention. She said she hoped the opposition leader would demonstrate "remorse and repentance."
The acting president also rejected allegations of political persecution in Venezuela, while noting that she herself was "politically persecuted along with my family.”
Rodriguez defended ongoing negotiations between government representatives and opposition groups, arguing that political engagement should take precedence over public demonstrations.
However, Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has been excluded from the talks, drawing criticism from opposition figures who believe she should be represented in the negotiations.
Machado has stated that she would not obstruct the dialogue, while her supporters have called for a more inclusive process that gives a wider range of opposition groups a voice.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Machado’s return had been facilitated by reconciliation efforts supported by Washington.
The negotiations are unfolding as Venezuela works to reshape its political institutions and prepare for future elections, although authorities have not announced a date for the vote.
Rodriguez reiterated that the government remained committed to political dialogue, urging opposition leaders to engage in negotiations rather than organize public demonstrations.
Machado’s return has once again drawn attention to the opposition’s position in Venezuela’s political transition and the prospects for negotiations between rival political forces.
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