German Union Condemns Audi CEO Over Trump Campaign Appearance
(MENAFN) Audi CEO Gernot Doellner faced strong criticism on Monday after joining US President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally ahead of the American midterm elections.
Germany’s IG Metall trade union accused Doellner of entering the political arena and unveiling plans for a new US manufacturing facility while workers in Germany remain concerned about potential plant closures.
“The way Gernot Doellner presented himself and Audi in the US is highly embarrassing and politically unacceptable,” IG Metall First Chairwoman Christiane Benner said in a statement. She added that his appearance harmed the company’s reputation and, most importantly, disrespected the employees responsible for manufacturing its vehicles.
The dispute erupted after Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that Audi would establish a new factory in Perry, Georgia. Doellner subsequently joined the US president on stage and thanked him for his support. The proposed project involves an investment of $4 billion (€3.6 billion) and is expected to generate approximately 4,500 jobs.
Benner also argued that Doellner’s participation in an American election campaign directly contradicted Audi’s internal guidelines, which require the company to maintain political neutrality ahead of elections.
Germany’s IG Metall trade union accused Doellner of entering the political arena and unveiling plans for a new US manufacturing facility while workers in Germany remain concerned about potential plant closures.
“The way Gernot Doellner presented himself and Audi in the US is highly embarrassing and politically unacceptable,” IG Metall First Chairwoman Christiane Benner said in a statement. She added that his appearance harmed the company’s reputation and, most importantly, disrespected the employees responsible for manufacturing its vehicles.
The dispute erupted after Trump unexpectedly announced on Saturday that Audi would establish a new factory in Perry, Georgia. Doellner subsequently joined the US president on stage and thanked him for his support. The proposed project involves an investment of $4 billion (€3.6 billion) and is expected to generate approximately 4,500 jobs.
Benner also argued that Doellner’s participation in an American election campaign directly contradicted Audi’s internal guidelines, which require the company to maintain political neutrality ahead of elections.
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