China Rejects US Security Claims Against Confucius Institutes
(MENAFN) China on Monday criticized Washington’s decision to classify Confucius Institute Cultural Centers as a threat to US national security, describing the designation as an attempt to discredit the institutions.
"We reject vilification and smears against Confucius Institute," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
"Educational exchange and cooperation between China and the US help enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. They are desired by both sides and benefit both sides and should not be held back or disrupted," he added.
The US State Department announced last week that Confucius Institutes operating at American universities and campuses posed a national security threat.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also made allegations against the institutions in a video shared on social media. He claimed they operated under concealed identities at American universities and said the Pentagon had included them on its list of entities considered threats to US national security.
"It turns out that 80 new propaganda cells across 30 universities had popped up using different names and different charters, but with the same mission: to steal intellectual property and to infiltrate the minds of American students," Hegseth said.
Named after ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, the institutes serve as China's publicly supported programs for promoting education and cultural exchange abroad.
"We reject vilification and smears against Confucius Institute," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
"Educational exchange and cooperation between China and the US help enhance mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. They are desired by both sides and benefit both sides and should not be held back or disrupted," he added.
The US State Department announced last week that Confucius Institutes operating at American universities and campuses posed a national security threat.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also made allegations against the institutions in a video shared on social media. He claimed they operated under concealed identities at American universities and said the Pentagon had included them on its list of entities considered threats to US national security.
"It turns out that 80 new propaganda cells across 30 universities had popped up using different names and different charters, but with the same mission: to steal intellectual property and to infiltrate the minds of American students," Hegseth said.
Named after ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius, the institutes serve as China's publicly supported programs for promoting education and cultural exchange abroad.
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