Brazil’s Liberal Party Accepts Election Results as Bolsonaro Seeks Annulment
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Liberal Party (PL) has formally accepted the results of Sunday’s presidential runoff, which confirmed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s reelection over the party’s candidate, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, despite the latter’s continued challenge to the vote count.
In a statement published on social media Monday, PL President Valdemar Costa Neto said the party recognized the official results certified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). However, he said it would seek clarification over social spending introduced by the ruling Workers' Party (PT) before the election.
“We acknowledge the presidential election results, as announced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but we believe that the concerns raised need to be properly addressed within a balanced and democratic political debate,” Costa Neto wrote. “We will continue to monitor the facts and seek answers with responsibility, transparency, and respect for our institutions.”
The party’s statement followed confirmation of the final results by TSE President Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, who was appointed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) by former President Jair Bolsonaro. Nunes Marques voiced "absolute confidence in the entire electoral process," dismissing speculation over the integrity of electronic voting.
Lula won a fourth non-consecutive presidential term, receiving 51.76% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 60 million ballots. Flavio Bolsonaro secured 48.24%. The outcome marked a significant reversal from the first-round vote on Oct. 4, when Bolsonaro held a lead of nearly two percentage points.
Despite his party’s acceptance of the official tally, Flavio Bolsonaro maintained his refusal to concede defeat. On Monday, he reiterated his intention to pursue legal action seeking to overturn the election.
“It is impossible to recognize the elections under these conditions. I am going to request that these elections be annulled,” Bolsonaro said in a statement, alleging "unprecedented abuses of political and economic power.”
In a video message to supporters released the same day, the senator also outlined plans to use conservative gains in the National Congress to oppose Lula’s incoming administration.
He pledged to rally right-wing lawmakers to turn the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate into a "fortress against the barbarism" he says will characterize Lula’s next term.
Costa Neto pointed to the PL-led coalition’s representation across Brazil’s political institutions, including 121 federal deputies, 29 senators, and six state governorships.
Although the party leadership said it would pursue complaints over government spending through established institutional procedures, it did not support Bolsonaro’s demand to annul the entire election.
In a statement published on social media Monday, PL President Valdemar Costa Neto said the party recognized the official results certified by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). However, he said it would seek clarification over social spending introduced by the ruling Workers' Party (PT) before the election.
“We acknowledge the presidential election results, as announced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), but we believe that the concerns raised need to be properly addressed within a balanced and democratic political debate,” Costa Neto wrote. “We will continue to monitor the facts and seek answers with responsibility, transparency, and respect for our institutions.”
The party’s statement followed confirmation of the final results by TSE President Justice Kassio Nunes Marques, who was appointed to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) by former President Jair Bolsonaro. Nunes Marques voiced "absolute confidence in the entire electoral process," dismissing speculation over the integrity of electronic voting.
Lula won a fourth non-consecutive presidential term, receiving 51.76% of valid votes, equivalent to more than 60 million ballots. Flavio Bolsonaro secured 48.24%. The outcome marked a significant reversal from the first-round vote on Oct. 4, when Bolsonaro held a lead of nearly two percentage points.
Despite his party’s acceptance of the official tally, Flavio Bolsonaro maintained his refusal to concede defeat. On Monday, he reiterated his intention to pursue legal action seeking to overturn the election.
“It is impossible to recognize the elections under these conditions. I am going to request that these elections be annulled,” Bolsonaro said in a statement, alleging "unprecedented abuses of political and economic power.”
In a video message to supporters released the same day, the senator also outlined plans to use conservative gains in the National Congress to oppose Lula’s incoming administration.
He pledged to rally right-wing lawmakers to turn the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate into a "fortress against the barbarism" he says will characterize Lula’s next term.
Costa Neto pointed to the PL-led coalition’s representation across Brazil’s political institutions, including 121 federal deputies, 29 senators, and six state governorships.
Although the party leadership said it would pursue complaints over government spending through established institutional procedures, it did not support Bolsonaro’s demand to annul the entire election.
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