Poland Faces F-16 Pilot Shortage Amid Rapid Military Expansion
(MENAFN) Poland’s accelerating military buildup is facing a personnel shortfall, as the country does not have enough qualified pilots to fully operate its F-16 fighter aircraft.
The Polish Air Force operates 47 F-16 jets but has only about 40 trained pilots, falling short of the estimated 70 personnel required to operate the fleet effectively, according to reports published Monday. These figures have not been officially confirmed, as the Defense Ministry classifies information about trained pilots and instructors.
Preparing a new F-16 pilot takes approximately two years, meaning the shortage cannot be addressed rapidly.
The number of jet pilots graduating from Poland’s military aviation academy in Deblin was also limited last year, further complicating efforts to increase the available workforce.
The situation has been compounded by the reassignment of several experienced F-16 pilots to support Poland’s incoming F-35 fighter fleet.
The staffing gap underscores the difficulties Poland faces in translating its rapid military expansion into fully operational combat capabilities.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, Warsaw has substantially increased defense spending. Military expenditure is projected to reach approximately 4.8% of gross domestic product in 2026.
The Polish Air Force operates 47 F-16 jets but has only about 40 trained pilots, falling short of the estimated 70 personnel required to operate the fleet effectively, according to reports published Monday. These figures have not been officially confirmed, as the Defense Ministry classifies information about trained pilots and instructors.
Preparing a new F-16 pilot takes approximately two years, meaning the shortage cannot be addressed rapidly.
The number of jet pilots graduating from Poland’s military aviation academy in Deblin was also limited last year, further complicating efforts to increase the available workforce.
The situation has been compounded by the reassignment of several experienced F-16 pilots to support Poland’s incoming F-35 fighter fleet.
The staffing gap underscores the difficulties Poland faces in translating its rapid military expansion into fully operational combat capabilities.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, Warsaw has substantially increased defense spending. Military expenditure is projected to reach approximately 4.8% of gross domestic product in 2026.
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