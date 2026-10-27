Turkish Officials Hold Separate Talks with Northern Cyprus PM in Ankara
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s vice president, defense minister and foreign minister held individual meetings with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Unal Ustel in Ankara on Monday.
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz described his discussion with Ustel as productive, noting that the Turkish Cypriot leader was visiting Türkiye to participate in several events.
"I had a productive meeting with TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, who is in our country to attend various programs. I thank the prime minister for his kind visit," Yilmaz said in a post on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.
Defense Minister Yasar Guler also received Ustel at the Turkish National Defense Ministry, according to a statement published on the ministry’s NSosyal account.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan likewise met with the Northern Cypriot prime minister in the Turkish capital, the Foreign Ministry confirmed in a separate social media post.
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz described his discussion with Ustel as productive, noting that the Turkish Cypriot leader was visiting Türkiye to participate in several events.
"I had a productive meeting with TRNC Prime Minister Unal Ustel, who is in our country to attend various programs. I thank the prime minister for his kind visit," Yilmaz said in a post on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal.
Defense Minister Yasar Guler also received Ustel at the Turkish National Defense Ministry, according to a statement published on the ministry’s NSosyal account.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan likewise met with the Northern Cypriot prime minister in the Turkish capital, the Foreign Ministry confirmed in a separate social media post.
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