Kenyan Lawmakers Call on Ruto to Address Ethiopia Border Crisis
(MENAFN) Kenyan legislators have urged President William Ruto to pursue diplomatic action to contain escalating ethnic violence in neighboring Ethiopia, as deadly clashes near the shared border have driven nearly 15,000 people into Kenya, placing pressure on local resources and interrupting trade.
"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict on the Ethiopian side of the border in Moyale. The situation is deeply concerning and we hope for a swift, peaceful end to the hostility," Saku Member of Parliament Dido Ali Rasso told local media in Nairobi.
Rasso, together with Moyale lawmaker Guyo Waqo Jaldesa and other representatives from Marsabit County in northern Kenya, called for immediate government action and increased international humanitarian assistance.
The lawmakers said thousands of Ethiopians fleeing the violence, including women and children, were crossing into Kenya with few possessions and urgently required food, shelter and medical care.
They also warned against retaliatory attacks on civilians living in Kenyan communities near the border, emphasizing that innocent residents should not be targeted because of the conflict across the frontier.
"We strongly appeal to our local community members not to harm innocent civilians who live or work in our region. They have no involvement in the conflict taking place across the border," the leaders said.
The legislators called on authorities to reinforce border security, ensure civilians can cross safely and encourage peaceful relations among communities in Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera counties.
"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict on the Ethiopian side of the border in Moyale. The situation is deeply concerning and we hope for a swift, peaceful end to the hostility," Saku Member of Parliament Dido Ali Rasso told local media in Nairobi.
Rasso, together with Moyale lawmaker Guyo Waqo Jaldesa and other representatives from Marsabit County in northern Kenya, called for immediate government action and increased international humanitarian assistance.
The lawmakers said thousands of Ethiopians fleeing the violence, including women and children, were crossing into Kenya with few possessions and urgently required food, shelter and medical care.
They also warned against retaliatory attacks on civilians living in Kenyan communities near the border, emphasizing that innocent residents should not be targeted because of the conflict across the frontier.
"We strongly appeal to our local community members not to harm innocent civilians who live or work in our region. They have no involvement in the conflict taking place across the border," the leaders said.
The legislators called on authorities to reinforce border security, ensure civilians can cross safely and encourage peaceful relations among communities in Marsabit, Wajir and Mandera counties.
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