Israelis Vote in Closely Contested Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Voting began Tuesday in Israel’s parliamentary elections, with 7,331,981 eligible voters choosing representatives for the 120-seat Knesset.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are scheduled to close at 10 pm (2000GMT), according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee.
The election is taking place amid intense competition between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing bloc and the opposition camp led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
Authorities have prepared 12,018 polling stations and approximately 18,000 ballot boxes nationwide, with around 100,000 election workers assigned to oversee the process.
Thirty-seven parties and electoral lists are competing for parliamentary seats. A minimum of 61 seats is required to secure a majority and form a government.
Recent opinion polls indicate that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition may reach the 61-seat threshold needed to establish a governing coalition. Israeli television networks anticipate strong voter participation given the tight contest.
The main contenders include Netanyahu’s Likud party, Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and the Together alliance led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Other significant political groups include the Democrats, headed by Yair Golan; Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman; and Jewish Power, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Arab political parties contesting the election include the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, headed by Mansour Abbas.
The election marks the first time since 1988 that Israel has held parliamentary elections on schedule after completing a full four-year term.
Israeli law stipulates that parliamentary elections take place every four years, although the Knesset can be dissolved early through legislation backed by at least 61 lawmakers.
An early election can also be triggered if political parties fail to form a government or the state budget is not approved within the legally established deadline.
The vote is Israel’s first general election since the beginning of its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which the article describes as genocidal.
The elections are also being held amid Israeli military operations against Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, continued occupation of areas in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, and escalating attacks by illegal Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu is subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s war on Gaza.
The election is also considered significant for the political future of Netanyahu, 76, who is facing trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. A conviction could lead to imprisonment.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s current right-wing government since late December 2022. The administration has been described as the most far-right in the country’s history.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are scheduled to close at 10 pm (2000GMT), according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee.
The election is taking place amid intense competition between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing bloc and the opposition camp led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot.
Authorities have prepared 12,018 polling stations and approximately 18,000 ballot boxes nationwide, with around 100,000 election workers assigned to oversee the process.
Thirty-seven parties and electoral lists are competing for parliamentary seats. A minimum of 61 seats is required to secure a majority and form a government.
Recent opinion polls indicate that neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition may reach the 61-seat threshold needed to establish a governing coalition. Israeli television networks anticipate strong voter participation given the tight contest.
The main contenders include Netanyahu’s Likud party, Eisenkot’s Yashar party, and the Together alliance led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Other significant political groups include the Democrats, headed by Yair Golan; Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman; and Jewish Power, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Arab political parties contesting the election include the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen, and the United Arab List, also known as Ra’am, headed by Mansour Abbas.
The election marks the first time since 1988 that Israel has held parliamentary elections on schedule after completing a full four-year term.
Israeli law stipulates that parliamentary elections take place every four years, although the Knesset can be dissolved early through legislation backed by at least 61 lawmakers.
An early election can also be triggered if political parties fail to form a government or the state budget is not approved within the legally established deadline.
The vote is Israel’s first general election since the beginning of its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, which the article describes as genocidal.
The elections are also being held amid Israeli military operations against Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, continued occupation of areas in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza, and escalating attacks by illegal Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu is subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Israel’s war on Gaza.
The election is also considered significant for the political future of Netanyahu, 76, who is facing trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. A conviction could lead to imprisonment.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s current right-wing government since late December 2022. The administration has been described as the most far-right in the country’s history.
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