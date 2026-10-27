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Ukraine’s Parliament Prolongs Wartime Measures Through January 2027

Ukraine’s Parliament Prolongs Wartime Measures Through January 2027


Date: 2026-10-27 02:39:16

(MENAFN) Ukraine's parliament has approved another extension of martial law and general mobilization, keeping both measures in effect until Jan. 29, 2027.

A total of 293 members of the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension, according to parliamentary records.

The decision followed a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before the final vote, lawmakers agreed to fast-track consideration of the legislation.

The latest decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has voted to prolong martial law and general mobilization.

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