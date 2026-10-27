Ukraine’s Parliament Prolongs Wartime Measures Through January 2027
(MENAFN) Ukraine's parliament has approved another extension of martial law and general mobilization, keeping both measures in effect until Jan. 29, 2027.
A total of 293 members of the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension, according to parliamentary records.
The decision followed a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before the final vote, lawmakers agreed to fast-track consideration of the legislation.
The latest decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has voted to prolong martial law and general mobilization.
A total of 293 members of the Verkhovna Rada supported the extension, according to parliamentary records.
The decision followed a proposal submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Before the final vote, lawmakers agreed to fast-track consideration of the legislation.
The latest decision marks the 21st time the current parliament has voted to prolong martial law and general mobilization.
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