Israelis Begin Voting in Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Voting opened Tuesday across Israel as more than 7.3 million eligible voters headed to polling stations to elect members of the 120-seat Knesset.
Polling stations began operating at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are due to close at 10 pm (2000GMT), according to the Central Elections Committee.
Authorities have established 12,018 polling stations and approximately 18,000 ballot boxes across the country, deploying around 100,000 election staff to oversee the voting process.
A total of 37 parties and electoral lists are contesting the election. Any political bloc seeking to form a governing coalition must secure at least 61 seats in the Knesset.
The leading contenders include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, Yashar, led by former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, and the Together alliance headed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Polling stations began operating at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and are due to close at 10 pm (2000GMT), according to the Central Elections Committee.
Authorities have established 12,018 polling stations and approximately 18,000 ballot boxes across the country, deploying around 100,000 election staff to oversee the voting process.
A total of 37 parties and electoral lists are contesting the election. Any political bloc seeking to form a governing coalition must secure at least 61 seats in the Knesset.
The leading contenders include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, Yashar, led by former army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, and the Together alliance headed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment