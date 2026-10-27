Italy’s Quality of Life Improves in Some Areas, Financial Pressures Remain
(MENAFN) Italy has recorded improvements in several aspects of equitable and sustainable well-being, particularly in healthcare and environmental conditions, but continues to struggle with poverty, household disposable income and financial pressures on families, according to the latest national assessment.
The report, prepared by Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), evaluated 132 indicators covering equitable and sustainable well-being. Of these, 54 showed improvement, 55 remained unchanged and 23 registered a decline.
Despite the gains, Italy's at-risk-of-poverty rate remains 2.3 percentage points higher than the European Union average.
In comparison with other EU countries, Italy performs relatively well in health and safety. However, shortcomings remain in education and training, employment, work-life balance, and innovation, research and creativity.
More than 5.4 million people in Italy were living in absolute poverty in 2025, with larger families and households containing at least one child particularly affected by financial hardship.
The assessment found that 8% of Italian households experienced absolute poverty, equivalent to 9.3% of the national population.
Southern Italy continued to record the highest proportion of individuals living in absolute poverty, although the rate declined to 11.5% in 2025 from 12.5% the previous year.
Northern Italy also registered an improvement, with the rate falling to 8.5% from 8.8% in 2024. Central Italy maintained the lowest level, with the figure decreasing to 7.4% from 7.6% a year earlier.
The report, prepared by Italy's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), evaluated 132 indicators covering equitable and sustainable well-being. Of these, 54 showed improvement, 55 remained unchanged and 23 registered a decline.
Despite the gains, Italy's at-risk-of-poverty rate remains 2.3 percentage points higher than the European Union average.
In comparison with other EU countries, Italy performs relatively well in health and safety. However, shortcomings remain in education and training, employment, work-life balance, and innovation, research and creativity.
More than 5.4 million people in Italy were living in absolute poverty in 2025, with larger families and households containing at least one child particularly affected by financial hardship.
The assessment found that 8% of Italian households experienced absolute poverty, equivalent to 9.3% of the national population.
Southern Italy continued to record the highest proportion of individuals living in absolute poverty, although the rate declined to 11.5% in 2025 from 12.5% the previous year.
Northern Italy also registered an improvement, with the rate falling to 8.5% from 8.8% in 2024. Central Italy maintained the lowest level, with the figure decreasing to 7.4% from 7.6% a year earlier.
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