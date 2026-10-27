Turkish Intelligence Chief Meets Iranian Leaders with Saudi, Pakistani Officials
(MENAFN) Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin held talks in Tehran with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, alongside Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.
According to information obtained from security sources, the discussions took place on Monday as Kalin continued high-level engagements in Iran with Saudi and Pakistani representatives.
The talks addressed ways to resolve security challenges affecting Palestine, Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and Yemen. Participants stressed the need for regional leadership, collective resilience, coordinated deterrence, and confidence-building efforts.
The negotiations between the United States and Iran were also among the issues discussed during the meetings.
Participants further underscored the importance of expanding regional coordination, solidarity, and collective security through the Mecca Defense Alliance, established in August by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
Kalin's visit took place amid mounting tensions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran, as Türkiye continued to play an active mediating role in regional crises.
According to information obtained from security sources, the discussions took place on Monday as Kalin continued high-level engagements in Iran with Saudi and Pakistani representatives.
The talks addressed ways to resolve security challenges affecting Palestine, Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and Yemen. Participants stressed the need for regional leadership, collective resilience, coordinated deterrence, and confidence-building efforts.
The negotiations between the United States and Iran were also among the issues discussed during the meetings.
Participants further underscored the importance of expanding regional coordination, solidarity, and collective security through the Mecca Defense Alliance, established in August by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
Kalin's visit took place amid mounting tensions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran, as Türkiye continued to play an active mediating role in regional crises.
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