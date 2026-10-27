ICAO Lifts Longstanding Safety Warning on Syrian Airspace
(MENAFN) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has withdrawn a safety warning covering Syrian airspace that had remained in effect for more than 13 years, according to Syria's civil aviation authority on Monday.
Omar al-Hosari, head of Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, described the decision as a significant development toward reconnecting the country's airspace with the international aviation network.
He said the organization had confirmed that its warning, first issued in 2013, would no longer be used as a reference for operational decisions involving Syrian airspace. Future evaluations will instead rely on updated international aviation safety and security standards.
The decision gives countries, aviation regulators and international airlines an opportunity to reconsider their policies on flights passing through Syrian airspace, as well as services arriving at or departing from Syrian airports, al-Hosari explained.
He added that the change could lead to increased overflight traffic and prompt more international carriers to consider restoring flights to Syria.
However, al-Hosari emphasized that the withdrawal of the warning does not automatically remove operational restrictions independently imposed by individual countries or aviation authorities.
Omar al-Hosari, head of Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, described the decision as a significant development toward reconnecting the country's airspace with the international aviation network.
He said the organization had confirmed that its warning, first issued in 2013, would no longer be used as a reference for operational decisions involving Syrian airspace. Future evaluations will instead rely on updated international aviation safety and security standards.
The decision gives countries, aviation regulators and international airlines an opportunity to reconsider their policies on flights passing through Syrian airspace, as well as services arriving at or departing from Syrian airports, al-Hosari explained.
He added that the change could lead to increased overflight traffic and prompt more international carriers to consider restoring flights to Syria.
However, al-Hosari emphasized that the withdrawal of the warning does not automatically remove operational restrictions independently imposed by individual countries or aviation authorities.
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