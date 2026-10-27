Burnham Backs Closer UK-EU Ties, Says Public Must Decide on Rejoining
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has suggested that revising the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union could help bridge divisions across the country, while emphasizing that any decision to rejoin the bloc must rest with the British public.
In an interview on Monday, Burnham said he hoped Britain would return to EU membership during his lifetime but made clear that he would not seek to impose his personal preference on the population.
“I’ve said – I’m going to be honest – in my lifetime I would like to see that happen, but I am not going to move ahead of the public. I am not going to dictate in terms of my own opinions here. You have to make sure that the British public are the bosses here,” he said.
When asked whether he considered himself the prime minister who would lead Britain back into the EU, Burnham responded: “Honestly, I don’t.”
He explained that his immediate focus was on addressing the country's challenges through a practical and results-oriented approach rather than pursuing a predetermined political outcome.
“I see it as my job to be pragmatic about the whole situation. Can I make it work better? Can I add growth to the British economy?” he said.
In an interview on Monday, Burnham said he hoped Britain would return to EU membership during his lifetime but made clear that he would not seek to impose his personal preference on the population.
“I’ve said – I’m going to be honest – in my lifetime I would like to see that happen, but I am not going to move ahead of the public. I am not going to dictate in terms of my own opinions here. You have to make sure that the British public are the bosses here,” he said.
When asked whether he considered himself the prime minister who would lead Britain back into the EU, Burnham responded: “Honestly, I don’t.”
He explained that his immediate focus was on addressing the country's challenges through a practical and results-oriented approach rather than pursuing a predetermined political outcome.
“I see it as my job to be pragmatic about the whole situation. Can I make it work better? Can I add growth to the British economy?” he said.
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