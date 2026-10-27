Volotea Cuts French Winter Flights as Jet Fuel Prices Surge
(MENAFN) Spanish budget airline Volotea has withdrawn more than 10% of its planned winter flight capacity in France as rising aviation fuel prices and financial difficulties put additional pressure on its operations, forcing affected passengers to seek alternative travel arrangements, according to reports.
The airline serves numerous domestic destinations across France and links medium-sized cities throughout Europe. However, escalating kerosene expenses and debts estimated at €250 million to €300 million ($280 million to $336 million), accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, have added to its financial challenges.
Consumer group UFC Que Choisir has criticized the carrier's response to the cancellations, highlighting complaints from passengers over slow refunds and insufficient support in arranging alternative journeys.
Under European Union regulations, airlines must provide affected travelers with either a refund within seven days or alternative transportation when flights are canceled.
Volotea stated that it was processing refunds within the required seven-day period, while requests to recover expenses incurred for alternative travel would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Aviation data indicates that the airline has removed more than 10% of its flight capacity scheduled between November and February.
The airline serves numerous domestic destinations across France and links medium-sized cities throughout Europe. However, escalating kerosene expenses and debts estimated at €250 million to €300 million ($280 million to $336 million), accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, have added to its financial challenges.
Consumer group UFC Que Choisir has criticized the carrier's response to the cancellations, highlighting complaints from passengers over slow refunds and insufficient support in arranging alternative journeys.
Under European Union regulations, airlines must provide affected travelers with either a refund within seven days or alternative transportation when flights are canceled.
Volotea stated that it was processing refunds within the required seven-day period, while requests to recover expenses incurred for alternative travel would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Aviation data indicates that the airline has removed more than 10% of its flight capacity scheduled between November and February.
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