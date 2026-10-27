RSF Drone Attacks Cause Widespread Blackout in Southeast Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan Electricity Holding Company reported Monday that drone strikes attributed to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit five electricity substations, inflicting extensive damage and triggering a widespread blackout across southeastern Sudan.
The company said the attacks targeted facilities in Singa, Al-Hawata, Al-Faw, Mashkur and Al-Junaid, located in central and southeastern parts of the country.
“The attacks caused significant damage to components of the facilities and completely cut electricity from the southeastern grid, affecting Sennar, Gedaref, White Nile and Gezira states,” the company said in a statement carried by local media.
It warned that the destruction had also raised concerns about the overall stability of Sudan's national electricity network.
“Engineering and technical teams were dispatched to the affected substations to assess the damage and begin repairs aimed at restoring electricity and stabilizing the grid as soon as possible,” it added.
According to reports, an RSF drone struck the Al-Junaid electricity substation in eastern Gezira state early Monday, forcing the facility out of operation and disrupting power supplies to the surrounding area.
Other RSF drones reportedly attempted to target strategic fuel storage facilities in Umm Aliyla, eastern Gezira, but caused no damage. The same site was attacked in September, when a drone strike ignited a fire at one of its storage units.
The company said the attacks targeted facilities in Singa, Al-Hawata, Al-Faw, Mashkur and Al-Junaid, located in central and southeastern parts of the country.
“The attacks caused significant damage to components of the facilities and completely cut electricity from the southeastern grid, affecting Sennar, Gedaref, White Nile and Gezira states,” the company said in a statement carried by local media.
It warned that the destruction had also raised concerns about the overall stability of Sudan's national electricity network.
“Engineering and technical teams were dispatched to the affected substations to assess the damage and begin repairs aimed at restoring electricity and stabilizing the grid as soon as possible,” it added.
According to reports, an RSF drone struck the Al-Junaid electricity substation in eastern Gezira state early Monday, forcing the facility out of operation and disrupting power supplies to the surrounding area.
Other RSF drones reportedly attempted to target strategic fuel storage facilities in Umm Aliyla, eastern Gezira, but caused no damage. The same site was attacked in September, when a drone strike ignited a fire at one of its storage units.
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