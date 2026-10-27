Sisi Urges Palestinian Settlement, UN Security Council Reform
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for a fair resolution to the Palestinian issue and a comprehensive overhaul of the UN Security Council during talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.
Sisi emphasized the "importance of strengthening the UN’s role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
He reiterated Cairo's commitment to maintaining the United Nations' leading role in safeguarding international peace and security, urging countries to coordinate their efforts to help the organization resolve conflicts through peaceful solutions.
The Egyptian leader also stressed that Security Council reform should reflect shifts in the international balance of power. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for a comprehensive restructuring of the body and greater representation for African countries.
Sisi commended Guterres for his positions on the Palestinian issue and his support for reaching a fair and comprehensive settlement.
For his part, the UN secretary-general welcomed Egypt's efforts to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire agreement, praising Cairo's role in facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave and helping ensure assistance reaches people in need.
Sisi emphasized the "importance of strengthening the UN’s role and restoring confidence in the multilateral system through adherence to the UN Charter," according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.
He reiterated Cairo's commitment to maintaining the United Nations' leading role in safeguarding international peace and security, urging countries to coordinate their efforts to help the organization resolve conflicts through peaceful solutions.
The Egyptian leader also stressed that Security Council reform should reflect shifts in the international balance of power. He reaffirmed Egypt's support for a comprehensive restructuring of the body and greater representation for African countries.
Sisi commended Guterres for his positions on the Palestinian issue and his support for reaching a fair and comprehensive settlement.
For his part, the UN secretary-general welcomed Egypt's efforts to strengthen the Gaza ceasefire agreement, praising Cairo's role in facilitating humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave and helping ensure assistance reaches people in need.
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