Norwegian FM Reaffirms Nobel Committee Independence After Trump Criticism
(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stressed on Monday that the Nobel Committee operates independently of the Norwegian government, responding to US President Donald Trump's criticism of Norway.
"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," Eide told a broadcaster.
The foreign minister's comments followed Trump's criticism of Norway after he failed to receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
During an election campaign event on Sunday, Trump blamed Norwegian authorities for not awarding him the honor and referred to Norway as a "sh*t house" country.
"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded him of that, in case anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," Eide told a broadcaster.
The foreign minister's comments followed Trump's criticism of Norway after he failed to receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
During an election campaign event on Sunday, Trump blamed Norwegian authorities for not awarding him the honor and referred to Norway as a "sh*t house" country.
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