Austrian Chancellor Warns of Veto Over EU Budget Proposal
(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker of the Austrian People's Party (OVP) warned on Monday that Austria could block the European Union's proposed budget if its concerns are not addressed.
“There is a pain threshold for Austria. If this pain threshold is exceeded, I will not agree.”
Stocker did not clarify the precise limits of Vienna's objections but stressed that “a compromise will only be possible if the new proposal is realistic.”
He strongly opposed the European Commission's request to create 2,500 additional civil service positions, describing the proposal as “completely unreasonable and out of touch with reality.”
“We are cutting 2,600 administrative positions in Austria,” the chancellor said, arguing that EU institutions should follow a similar approach.
Stocker added that he would welcome efforts to reduce bureaucracy through future cuts to staffing levels.
With Austria currently facing an EU deficit procedure and working to consolidate its national finances, the chancellor called on Brussels to demonstrate greater budgetary restraint and ensure public funds are spent efficiently.
The EU's financial framework covering the 2028–2034 period requires unanimous approval from all member states, meaning Austria could prevent its adoption if an agreement cannot be reached.
“There is a pain threshold for Austria. If this pain threshold is exceeded, I will not agree.”
Stocker did not clarify the precise limits of Vienna's objections but stressed that “a compromise will only be possible if the new proposal is realistic.”
He strongly opposed the European Commission's request to create 2,500 additional civil service positions, describing the proposal as “completely unreasonable and out of touch with reality.”
“We are cutting 2,600 administrative positions in Austria,” the chancellor said, arguing that EU institutions should follow a similar approach.
Stocker added that he would welcome efforts to reduce bureaucracy through future cuts to staffing levels.
With Austria currently facing an EU deficit procedure and working to consolidate its national finances, the chancellor called on Brussels to demonstrate greater budgetary restraint and ensure public funds are spent efficiently.
The EU's financial framework covering the 2028–2034 period requires unanimous approval from all member states, meaning Austria could prevent its adoption if an agreement cannot be reached.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment