Germany Turns to Google Cloud for Intelligence Document Exchange
(MENAFN) Germany's three principal intelligence services are preparing to adopt a cloud-based system developed by Google to share classified information, according to reports published Monday.
The military counterintelligence service MAD, the domestic intelligence agency BfV and the foreign intelligence service BND are planning to deploy an isolated version of Google Distributed Cloud, the reports said.
The platform, called "ND-Cloud," is designed to function independently without a direct internet connection, providing a separate environment for handling sensitive government information.
All data would remain stored within Germany, and Google would not be permitted to access the information, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The system is also expected to operate through an independent information technology network equipped with specialized security protections.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV rejected concerns that using technology from a US-based company could create security vulnerabilities or contradict the country's previous preference for European technology providers.
In a statement, the agency emphasized that European solutions remained a priority for improving resilience while noting that authorities must also consider the most technologically advanced options available.
The military counterintelligence service MAD, the domestic intelligence agency BfV and the foreign intelligence service BND are planning to deploy an isolated version of Google Distributed Cloud, the reports said.
The platform, called "ND-Cloud," is designed to function independently without a direct internet connection, providing a separate environment for handling sensitive government information.
All data would remain stored within Germany, and Google would not be permitted to access the information, according to sources familiar with the plans.
The system is also expected to operate through an independent information technology network equipped with specialized security protections.
Germany's domestic intelligence agency BfV rejected concerns that using technology from a US-based company could create security vulnerabilities or contradict the country's previous preference for European technology providers.
In a statement, the agency emphasized that European solutions remained a priority for improving resilience while noting that authorities must also consider the most technologically advanced options available.
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