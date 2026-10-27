Sanchez Predicts Socialist Victory Despite Opposition Poll Lead in Spain
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has voiced optimism about his Socialist Party’s prospects in the Nov. 29 general election, despite opinion polls indicating a sizable advantage for conservative and far-right opponents.
In a Sunday interview, Sanchez framed the upcoming vote as a choice between moving forward and returning to the past, expressing confidence that progressive parties could secure a parliamentary majority.
"These elections can be summed up in one very simple idea: either the past advances or Spain advances," Sanchez told El Pais on Sunday, predicting a broader progressive parliamentary majority.
He rejected polling suggesting the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox could lead by as much as 15 percentage points. Sanchez argued that a government formed by the two parties would put social protections, including abortion and euthanasia rights, at risk.
"In a democracy, alternation is positive. But a PP government with Vox does not represent an alternation; it is a real regression. It means going back 40 years, 50 years at once," he said.
Responding to mounting concerns about housing costs, Sanchez defended his administration’s performance while calling for tighter market oversight and more affordable homes. He also accused conservative parties of obstructing proposed legislation in these areas.
The prime minister promised to increase the minimum wage before the election and called on businesses to raise salaries as inflation reached 4.9%, a rate he largely linked to the war in Iran.
On immigration, Sanchez stood by his government’s policies to regularize migrants, arguing that foreign workers are vital to maintaining Spain’s welfare system as the population ages and demographic decline continues.
In a Sunday interview, Sanchez framed the upcoming vote as a choice between moving forward and returning to the past, expressing confidence that progressive parties could secure a parliamentary majority.
"These elections can be summed up in one very simple idea: either the past advances or Spain advances," Sanchez told El Pais on Sunday, predicting a broader progressive parliamentary majority.
He rejected polling suggesting the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox could lead by as much as 15 percentage points. Sanchez argued that a government formed by the two parties would put social protections, including abortion and euthanasia rights, at risk.
"In a democracy, alternation is positive. But a PP government with Vox does not represent an alternation; it is a real regression. It means going back 40 years, 50 years at once," he said.
Responding to mounting concerns about housing costs, Sanchez defended his administration’s performance while calling for tighter market oversight and more affordable homes. He also accused conservative parties of obstructing proposed legislation in these areas.
The prime minister promised to increase the minimum wage before the election and called on businesses to raise salaries as inflation reached 4.9%, a rate he largely linked to the war in Iran.
On immigration, Sanchez stood by his government’s policies to regularize migrants, arguing that foreign workers are vital to maintaining Spain’s welfare system as the population ages and demographic decline continues.
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