Syria Prepares Nationwide Mine Map Under Clearance Strategy
(MENAFN) Syria is preparing to introduce its first nationwide map identifying mine-contaminated areas as part of a three-year plan to address landmines and unexploded remnants of war, Emergency and Disaster Management Minister Raed al-Saleh announced Monday.
“The National Mine Action Center is implementing the strategy to identify mine-contaminated areas and strengthen efforts to address the threat,” al-Saleh said, according to reports.
“Mines and unexploded remnants of war remain among the most serious challenges facing Syria because of their direct impact on civilians and children, as well as their obstruction of reconstruction efforts and the use of agricultural land,” he said.
Al-Saleh explained that his ministry is continuing to formulate clearance plans and strategies despite ongoing obstacles. These efforts aim to deliver practical results that safeguard civilians and enable residents to return to using their agricultural land.
“Syria is also working to exchange expertise and benefit from advanced demining technologies in cooperation with Germany and Ukraine,” he added.
In a separate development, the minister announced that his ministry is working to establish a joint operations center with Türkiye to coordinate emergency response and disaster management along both sides of the border.
The proposed arrangement is designed to improve coordination and accelerate responses to emergencies, including fires, floods and other disasters, he added.
“The National Mine Action Center is implementing the strategy to identify mine-contaminated areas and strengthen efforts to address the threat,” al-Saleh said, according to reports.
“Mines and unexploded remnants of war remain among the most serious challenges facing Syria because of their direct impact on civilians and children, as well as their obstruction of reconstruction efforts and the use of agricultural land,” he said.
Al-Saleh explained that his ministry is continuing to formulate clearance plans and strategies despite ongoing obstacles. These efforts aim to deliver practical results that safeguard civilians and enable residents to return to using their agricultural land.
“Syria is also working to exchange expertise and benefit from advanced demining technologies in cooperation with Germany and Ukraine,” he added.
In a separate development, the minister announced that his ministry is working to establish a joint operations center with Türkiye to coordinate emergency response and disaster management along both sides of the border.
The proposed arrangement is designed to improve coordination and accelerate responses to emergencies, including fires, floods and other disasters, he added.
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