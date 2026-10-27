Italian Drivers Protest Rising Fuel Prices in Rome, Warn of Possible Strike
(MENAFN) Taxi drivers and private hire operators gathered outside Italy’s Transport Ministry in Rome on Monday to protest rising fuel prices, warning that continued pressure on their businesses could lead to a strike.
The demonstration was organized by taxi associations It Taxi, Uritaxi and Unicoop, alongside private hire operators affiliated with Unitrav. No interruptions to services had been reported, while other unions were preparing to hold a larger protest in Florence on Tuesday, according to reports.
The drivers are calling for additional tax relief, including the reinstatement of tax credits that have been gradually scaled back.
Carlo di Alessandro of Federtaxi Cisal said operating expenses had climbed between 25% and 30% since the crisis began. He added that a strike remained one of the measures being considered.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi are due to meet road freight industry representatives on Tuesday to address longstanding sector challenges. The meeting follows the government’s announcement last week of €105 million, equivalent to more than $127 million, in emergency assistance.
Meanwhile, Italy has joined the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia in requesting European Union authorization to extend temporary agricultural support measures to help farmers cope with higher fuel expenses.
The proposal is expected to be presented during Tuesday’s meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council.
The demonstration was organized by taxi associations It Taxi, Uritaxi and Unicoop, alongside private hire operators affiliated with Unitrav. No interruptions to services had been reported, while other unions were preparing to hold a larger protest in Florence on Tuesday, according to reports.
The drivers are calling for additional tax relief, including the reinstatement of tax credits that have been gradually scaled back.
Carlo di Alessandro of Federtaxi Cisal said operating expenses had climbed between 25% and 30% since the crisis began. He added that a strike remained one of the measures being considered.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi are due to meet road freight industry representatives on Tuesday to address longstanding sector challenges. The meeting follows the government’s announcement last week of €105 million, equivalent to more than $127 million, in emergency assistance.
Meanwhile, Italy has joined the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia in requesting European Union authorization to extend temporary agricultural support measures to help farmers cope with higher fuel expenses.
The proposal is expected to be presented during Tuesday’s meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council.
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