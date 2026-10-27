European Parliament Official Says Israel Deports Him Over Political Activism
(MENAFN) Manus Carlisle, a press officer for The Left group in the European Parliament, said Israeli authorities deported him after holding him for around eight hours at Ben Gurion International Airport. He said officials questioned him over his political activism, previous visits to the occupied West Bank, and opposition to Israel.
Carlisle was traveling with his partner to join the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank through the Fa3za campaign. However, the couple were refused entry upon arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, according to reports.
The Fa3za campaign organizes volunteers and solidarity initiatives with Palestinian villages exposed to attacks. Its efforts include supporting local communities and helping protect farmers during the annual olive harvest.
In an interview, Carlisle explained that he and his partner had intended to remain in Palestine for about a month, taking part in efforts to assist Palestinian communities confronting settler attacks and violence during the harvest season.
"We were traveling really in kind of a solidarity with those communities," Carlisle said.
Although the couple had expected challenges at the border, Carlisle said they were "shocked" by what happened. He described being questioned by Israeli officials who, he alleged, appeared to have extensive information about their political activities and social media presence.
Carlisle was traveling with his partner to join the olive harvest in the occupied West Bank through the Fa3za campaign. However, the couple were refused entry upon arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, according to reports.
The Fa3za campaign organizes volunteers and solidarity initiatives with Palestinian villages exposed to attacks. Its efforts include supporting local communities and helping protect farmers during the annual olive harvest.
In an interview, Carlisle explained that he and his partner had intended to remain in Palestine for about a month, taking part in efforts to assist Palestinian communities confronting settler attacks and violence during the harvest season.
"We were traveling really in kind of a solidarity with those communities," Carlisle said.
Although the couple had expected challenges at the border, Carlisle said they were "shocked" by what happened. He described being questioned by Israeli officials who, he alleged, appeared to have extensive information about their political activities and social media presence.
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