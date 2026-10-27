Korea Police World Expo 2026 Opens In Incheon With AI Patrol Robots, Drones

KPEX Exhibition Hall on Opening Day | Photo - AVING News

Official Poster for KPEX 2026 | Photo - KPEX 2026

Acting Commissioner General Jongchul Kim of the Korean National Police Agency delivers the opening address at the Korea Police World Expo 2026 | Photo - AVING News

Jemyung Ryu, second vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT | Photo - AVING News

A progress report on the Korea Police World Expo 2026 is presented at the opening ceremony | Photo - AVING News

The Korea Police World Expo 2026 (KPEX 2026) opened, putting AI and robotics at the center of its look at the future of the policing industry.

- Acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police AgencySEOUL, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted by the Korean National Police Agency and Incheon Metropolitan City and organized by the Incheon Tourism Organization, MESSE ESANG Co., Ltd. and KOTRA, the four-day show ran from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24 under the theme A New Era of K-Policing with AI & Robotics. The Korea Police Expo and the Korea Security Expo were held together, so technologies and products from both industries were on display in one venue.Jongchul Kim, acting commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, attended the opening ceremony along with Chandae Park, mayor of Incheon Metropolitan City; Hyungjun Ahn, head of the National Data Agency; Jemyung Ryu, second vice minister at the Ministry of Science and ICT; Jisang Yoo, president of the Incheon Tourism Organization; Wonpyo Cho, CEO of MESSE ESANG Co., Ltd.; and Jaesoon Park, director general of transport and logistics at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Seungryeol Yu, commissioner of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, was also present, as were officials from related and public agencies, representatives of companies and research institutes, and police delegations from other countries.A New Era of K-Policing with AI & RoboticsIn his opening address, Kim said crime is becoming more complex and diverse. He pointed to attacks on random members of the public, crimes rooted in personal relationships such as stalking, dating violence and domestic violence, hacking and digital sex crimes that exploit AI, and voice phishing.Kim called for wider use of advanced technology at policing sites. He cited tools that pinpoint the location of a person in need of help even among dense high-rise buildings, and tools that analyze CCTV footage to trace a missing person's movements and whereabouts. He described the policing industry as the link between advanced technology and the products and services that put it to use, and said investment in public safety technology should create a virtuous cycle in which it drives corporate growth and research and development.In his welcome speech, Mayor Park said protecting lives and safety is not the job of the police alone, but a task for government, public institutions, businesses and citizens together. Better equipment and intelligent technology are needed in the field to counter violent crime and crimes committed remotely, such as voice phishing, he said, and he hoped the expo would help find those answers.Park said the show, first held in 2019, had grown in size for its eighth edition. According to the progress report presented at the ceremony, 245 policing and security companies and research institutes took part, filling eight halls with more than 880 booths.Ryu said AI, drones, robots, cybersecurity and other advanced technologies have become core tools for crime prevention, investigation and disaster response. New crimes and cyber threats that exploit AI are also growing more sophisticated, he added, which makes technological innovation important for responding ahead of changes in the public safety environment.The Ministry of Science and ICT is working with the Korean National Police Agency on R&D projects that respond to pressing needs at policing sites and carry research through to demonstration, as well as on foundational science-based policing technologies for future needs. In his congratulatory remarks, Ryu also cited joint work that includes developing an integrated investigation system for online drug crime and an integrated response to telecommunications financial fraud.Patrol Robots, Drones and Video Analytics on DisplayThe exhibition floor featured AI-based patrol robots, drone-linked surveillance systems, intelligent video analytics and autonomous-driving mobility. Products and solutions also covered mobility and robotics, police equipment and counter-terrorism, training and support solutions, crime investigation and forensics, and traffic and transportation systems.Policing robotics was the show's main focus. It presented robotic systems that combine AI, drones, video analytics and data technology for patrol, surveillance, search and disaster response, and it pointed to where next-generation policing solutions are headed as robots merge with AI-based control systems, smart city infrastructure and public safety platforms.Product Reviews and Export Meetings Expand Business OpportunitiesAlongside the exhibits, the expo ran business programs that connected companies with the agencies that buy their products. The Police Product Review Program brought in active-duty officers from police stations nationwide and officials who handle police equipment purchasing. The Public Procurement Program covered public-sector buying, and International Business Meetings included sessions with police delegations and buyers from other countries.More than 40 conferences and seminars took place during the show. They included general assemblies of international cooperation bodies in policing and security, a science-based policing idea contest and an academic conference of the Korea CPTED Association. Police and industry officials from Korea and abroad used the sessions to discuss where crime response and public safety technology are headed and to look for chances to cooperate.Awards Honor Contributions to the Policing IndustryThe opening ceremony also included an awards presentation for people who contributed to technology development, product manufacturing and exports in the policing field. The five recipients this year were recognized for a precision positioning support platform for policing sites, a lightweight, impact-resistant safety shield for police units, drone forensic analysis technology, exports of bulletproof and police protective equipment, and exports of an AI solution.KPEX 2026 combined technology exhibitions, international cooperation, specialist conferences, public procurement and export meetings to support technology exchange and commercialization in Korea's policing and security industries. The expo ran through Saturday, Oct. 24 at Songdo ConvensiA.

Davis Kim

AVING News

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Korea Police World Expo 2026 Opens in Incheon With AI Patrol Robots, Drones News Provided By AVING News October 27, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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