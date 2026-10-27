Healthcare Exhibition In Malaysia Connects Industry Leaders And Drives Regional Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews) Backed by Southeast Asian health authorities and industry associations, tHIS ASEAN gathered Sinopharm Group and top Chinese medical firms. B2B matchmaking events were arranged to facilitate cross-border healthcare exchanges and advance trade and innovation between China and ASEAN.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - October 26, 2026 - The exhibition received strong support from health authorities and leading industry associations in Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. Senior government officials and industry leaders, including Malaysia's Minister of Health and Deputy Director-General of Health (Medical), attended the event. By bringing together the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, the Malaysia Medical Industry Association, the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, the Medical Suppliers Association, and other stakeholders, the exhibition provided a valuable platform for cross-border exchange and cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Sinopharm Group drew on the strengths of its extensive industry network. Subsidiaries including Sinopharm International, China National Biotec Group, and Sinopharm Modern participated in the event, showcasing the Group's wide-ranging capabilities in healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, biological products, and international trade.

Leading Chinese healthcare companies, including Mindray, United Imaging Healthcare, David Medical, Edan Instruments, Ant Health, and Shandong Provincial Architectural Design Institute, also showcased advanced technologies and products. Their participation helped strengthen trade ties and foster innovation across Southeast Asia's healthcare industry.

The organizer, Sinopharm Reed Exhibitions, hosted a series of targeted B2B matchmaking sessions, facilitating nearly 100 meetings between buyers and suppliers. Buyers included representatives from industry associations, public and private hospitals, and major distributors and agents in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, and other countries. These activities connected buyers with more than 50% of participating exhibitors. Visitor attendance at tHIS ASEAN increased by more than 200% year over year. With its clear market positioning, strong international network, and established reputation, Sinopharm Reed Exhibitions continues to help leading Chinese companies expand into international markets.

The exhibition also featured a series of high-level international academic conferences and industry forums focused on emerging medical technologies, innovative pharmaceutical products, comprehensive healthcare solutions, and developments in healthcare across ASEAN. These sessions provided a valuable forum for exchanging ideas and exploring the industry's future direction. Participants also visited three leading private hospitals in Malaysia, gaining firsthand insights into advanced medical facilities and hospital management practices in Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, tHIS ASEAN will continue to strengthen regional partnerships and enhance its services, contributing to healthcare cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2027!

About Sinopharm Reed Exhibitions

Sinopharm Reed Exhibitions (RSE) organizes tHIS ASEAN, a B2B healthcare exhibition and conference platform connecting international medical, pharmaceutical, and hospital-infrastructure suppliers with buyers and stakeholders across Southeast Asia. The event provides opportunities for market entry, product launches, business matching, and industry collaboration, and is held alongside the APHM International Healthcare Conference. Through its events, RSE aims to support healthcare partnerships and commercial collaboration across ASEAN markets.