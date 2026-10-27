Michigan Standout's Recruiting Journey Inspires Launch Of Skillfit Soccer

MENAFN - GetNews) From recruiting highlight videos to a University of Michigan commitment, James Gilpin's work with Nick Cassiday helped shape the mentorship model behind SkillFit Soccer.

Grand Rapids, MI - October 27, 2026 - SkillFit Soccer, a college recruiting mentorship company founded by former professional player and longtime college coach James Gilpin, is helping aspiring soccer players take a more strategic approach to recruiting after an experience with Michigan standout Nick Cassiday exposed how difficult the process can be even for top athletes.

SkillFit Soccer founder James Gilpin (right) with Nick Cassiday (left) at his high school signing-day celebration.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilpin began helping Cassiday with recruiting highlight videos. This work soon expanded to identifying target schools, contacting coaches, attracting recruiters to games, and evaluating college camps.

Cassiday had already earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors, but his recruitment still required strategy and consistent follow-up. With Gilpin's guidance, he committed to the University of Michigan and played NCAA Division I soccer through 2025.

The process showed Gilpin that talent alone did not make college recruiting easy to navigate.

If a player of Cassiday's caliber still needed guidance with school selection, coach outreach, and recruiting decisions, Gilpin believed many other families were likely facing similar challenges on their own.

Feedback from Cassiday's family helped encourage Gilpin to launch SkillFit Soccer in 2022. Gilpin brings 12 years of collegiate coaching experience, along with a background in professional soccer, youth national team programs, MLS NEXT leadership, and a US Soccer A License.

Today, SkillFit works with players pursuing NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, and junior college opportunities. The company helps athletes identify realistic college targets, build recruiting videos, connect with coaches, evaluate camps and showcases, manage communication, and stay accountable throughout the process.

Nick Cassiday honored during the University of Michigan men's soccer Senior Night in 2025.

Unlike recruiting platforms centered primarily on databases and listings, SkillFit focuses on direct mentorship and individualized recruiting strategy based on each player's goals, level, and college fit. The approach reflects the lesson Gilpin took from Cassiday's recruitment: talent can create opportunities, but players still need a clear plan for navigating the process.

Families interested in college soccer recruiting support can visit to receive a free personalized recruiting strategy built around the player.

About SkillFit Soccer

Founded in 2022 by former professional player and collegiate coach James Gilpin, SkillFit Soccer provides personalized college recruiting mentorship for aspiring soccer players and their families. The company helps athletes identify college opportunities, develop recruiting materials, connect with coaches and navigate NCAA, NAIA and junior college recruiting.