Sudesh Bhosale Shares Throwback Video Of Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan Sharing Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Playback singer Sudesh Bhosale shared a throwback video featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and legendary actor Amjad Khan sharing the stage at a public event.

The video, shared by Sudesh on his official Instagram account, captures the artists along with himself performing together and interacting with the audience. Big B is also seen singing his popular number 'Mere Angne Mein' along with Sudesh Bhosale.

Sharing the video, Sudesh wrote: "Sharing the stage with the legendary Amjad Khan Sahab and the Shehenshah of Bollywood, Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji, singing together, performing together, and witnessing the audience's incredible love and energy was truly unforgettable. Some moments become memories forever. Music, legends, and memories that will last a lifetime. What a moment."

The video offers a glimpse into the camaraderie shared by the artists. For the uninitiated, Sudesh is particularly known for his ability to recreate Big B's distinctive baritone.

He has lent his voice to songs picturised on the megastar, including 'Jumma Chumma De De' from 'Hum', 'Shava Shava' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Meri Makhna Meri Soniye' from 'Baghban'.

His ability to emulate Amitabh's voice has earned him recognition among fans of Hindi film music.

Known for his versatility as a playback singer and mimicry artiste, Sudesh has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry through his distinctive voice.

For the uninitiated, Amitabh and Amjad shared screen space in many films, most notably Ramesh Sippy's iconic 1975 film 'Sholay'.

Big B portrayed Jai, one half of the celebrated Jai-Veeru friendship alongside Dharmendra's Veeru, and Amjad immortalised the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh, making it as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic characters.

The two actors also worked together in films such as 'Yaarana', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Mr Natwarlal', 'Laawaris', 'Naseeb' and 'Satte Pe Satta'.

In 'Yaarana', Amitabh played Kishan, an aspiring singer, while Amjad portrayed his wealthy childhood friend Bishan.

–IANS

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