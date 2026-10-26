MENAFN - GetNews)After four rounds and 72 holes of intense competition, the 2026 Link Hong Kong Open concluded at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling. With the final-round scores in and the leaderboard settled, American golfer John Catlin delivered a composed and impressive performance throughout the tournament, finishing with a total score of 260 (-20) to lift the trophy and take the winner's place on the podium.

First held in 1959, the Link Hong Kong Open is Hong Kong's longest-running professional sporting event and one of the few golf tournaments worldwide to have been played at the same course for more than six decades. The event is the eighth stop on The International Series schedule for the 2026 season. The top finishers in the season-long rankings will earn coveted places in the following season's LIV Golf League. The final round was full of twists and turnsMatthew Cheung of Hong Kong and Kalle Samooja of Finland stayed close throughout and kept their title hopes alive until the final hole. Champion John Catlin came out firing in the final round, carded a 64 (-6), and broke away from a field of top global golfers to claim the crown with a five-stroke margin.

On the course, golfers battled for victory, showcasing their competitive prowess; off the course, the tournament served as an international platform for cultural exchange. As a Premier Partner of the Link Hong Kong Open, Moutai remains committed to putting consumers first and continues to create new ways for them to experience the brand. At the venue, it established a brand experience zone, bringing the heritage of traditional Chinese baijiu-making to an international audience. Guest mixologists crafted innovative cocktails with Moutai as the base spirit, blending it with a range of complementary flavours to bring baijiu culture into elegant harmony with golf. International players and guests stopped by to sample the drinks and experience the distinctive character of Jiang-aroma baijiu. Jiang Senlin, a senior golf enthusiast and chairman of Zhongcai International Financial Services Co., Ltd., a long-time golf enthusiast, said that sipping a Moutai cocktail during a break from watching the action helped ease the tension of the competition and offered a relaxed way to appreciate the depth of Chinese culture.

More than six decades of competition at Fanling have forged a golfing legacy; centuries-old baijiu-making techniques embody the spirit of Eastern craftsmanship. When this time-honoured tournament meets a Jiang-aroma baijiu shaped by generations of tradition, the two resonate through their shared cultural foundations. The event is more than an elite sporting contest; it is also a high-level cultural dialogue. Drawing on Hong Kong's unique position as an international gateway, Moutai connects with elite audiences around the world. Through the interplay of golf swings and baijiu aroma, it presents the world with a Chinese calling card that carries both the depth of time and the warmth of culture.

About Kweichow Moutai:

A Global Leader in Premium Baijiu and Chinese Spirits Culture

Rooted in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship, Kweichow Moutai is renowned for its distinctive flavor, exceptional quality, and rich cultural heritage. As a leading Chinese baijiu brand, Moutai continues to bring the essence of Chinese spirits culture to consumers around the world.