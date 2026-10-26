2026 International Exchange Conference On Industrial Vertical Foundation Models, Industrial Design, And Intelligent Manufacturing Of Precision Molds Held In Shenzhen

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 International Exchange Conference on Industrial Vertical Foundation Models, Industrial Design, and Intelligent Manufacturing of Precision Molds was successfully held in Shenzhen on October 20.

Under the theme“Innovating Industrial Design with Industrial Vertical Foundation Models; Consolidating the Foundation of a Manufacturing Powerhouse through Intelligent Manufacturing of Precision Molds”, the conference brought together government representatives, academicians, industry experts, university scholars, diplomatic representatives from Belt and Road partner countries, leading domestic and international enterprises, investment institutions, and industry associations.

The event established an international dialogue platform connecting government bodies, industry, academia, research institutions, technology end-users, and financial capital. Discussions focused on AI-powered mold design, mold flow simulation, localization of industrial software, and cross-border industrial collaboration.

Participants explored new approaches to integrating artificial intelligence into precision manufacturing and advancing the development of China's manufacturing sector.

Emerging Opportunities: AI and Manufacturing Converge as Shenzhen Strengthens Its Industrial Innovation Ecosystem

The rapid convergence of artificial intelligence and manufacturing technologies is transforming industrial design. Industrial Vertical Foundation Models are increasingly being developed to address specialized manufacturing challenges and improve production efficiency.

The mold industry, often described as the "mother of manufacturing," plays a foundational role in advanced industrial production and is closely linked to the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector.

Traditional mold manufacturing has long faced challenges such as lengthy R&D cycles, heavy reliance on imported simulation software, barriers to transferring manufacturing know-how, and shortages of highly skilled professionals. These challenges have created growing demand for technological innovation and industrial transformation.

Shenzhen is home to internationally competitive mold manufacturing and consumer electronics industry clusters, supported by comprehensive supply chains and an integrated industrial ecosystem covering research and development, design, prototyping, and mass production.

These advantages make the city an important testbed for real-world deployment of industrial AI technologies.

The conference was held with guidance and support from the Organizing Committee of the World United Design Conference and the Global Think Tank of the China International Creative Design Promotion Week.

It was jointly organized by the Global Chinese United General Chamber of Commerce, the Shenzhen Enterprise Confederation, the Shenzhen Entrepreneurs Association, and the Shenzhen Enterprise Management Association.

Shenzhen ModelAI Technology Research Co., Ltd. (ModelAI) served as a Special Invited Host., with additional support from several participating institutions.

The event brought together resources from technology, manufacturing, investment, and international cooperation to promote collaboration across the industrial value chain.

Attendees included former senior officials from China's Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission, and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, alongside academicians, university researchers, representatives of industry associations, as well as executives from leading enterprises and investment institutions.

Diplomatic and trade representatives from the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Pakistan, Ethiopia, France, Saudi Arabia, and other countries also attended.

Their participation highlighted the conference's international scope and created opportunities for China's precision manufacturing sector to strengthen connections with overseas markets.

Expert Perspectives: Defining Practical Pathways for Industrial AI in Intelligent Manufacturing

During the conference, distinguished speakers shared perspectives on industrial development, enterprise applications, national policies, design philosophy, and technological innovation.

Participants stressed that achieving greater technological self-reliance in manufacturing requires more than adopting general-purpose large AI models. Instead, development built on Industrial Vertical Foundation Models must focus on specialized applications and translate large-model capabilities into tangible productivity gains in mold design, simulation analysis, and manufacturing-process optimization.

Professor Liu Guanzhong of Tsinghua University, widely recognized as a pioneering figure in Chinese industrial design, delivered a presentation titled "The Way of Great Design: The Direction of Chinese Industrial Design and Manufacturing in the AI Era."

He emphasized that industrial design in the age of artificial intelligence should extend beyond aesthetic improvements and return to the fundamental needs of manufacturing, while redefining the value system of Chinese industrial design.

Wu Zhongze, former Vice Minister of Science and Technology of China, discussed how artificial intelligence could empower the real economy and outlined practical approaches to deploying Industrial Vertical Foundation Models in manufacturing environments.

Tan Jianrong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, examined technological directions for intelligent transformation in the precision mold industry, providing academic insights into future industrial innovation.

Tan Lingyun, founder of Shenzhen ModelAI Technology Research Co., Ltd., shared the company's experience in developing and deploying Industrial Vertical Foundation Models in intelligent mold manufacturing.

Drawing on practical experience in technology entrepreneurship, Tan discussed the industry's challenges and explored ways to bridge the gap between AI innovation and factory-level implementation.

From a broader policy perspective, Zhang Jing'an, an academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, and Jiang Yaoping, former Vice Minister of Commerce of China, highlighted the importance of localizing industrial software, encouraging collaborative innovation among industry, universities, and research institutions, and improving the industrial ecosystem for specialized AI companies.

A French business representative also shared perspectives on international industrial cooperation and expressed expectations for deeper collaboration between Chinese and overseas manufacturing enterprises through emerging AI technologies.

The keynote presentations addressed macroeconomic strategy, industrial policy, academic research, and practical manufacturing applications, helping establish a shared understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing industrial AI.

Launch Ceremonies: Advancing Chinese Industrial AI Technologies into International Markets

Following the keynote discussions, the conference held two major launch ceremonies marking the beginning of a series of industrial development initiatives.

The first ceremony officially launched the conference.

More than ten distinguished guests, including Tan Lingyun, Fang Zhenlong, Wu Zhongze, Jiang Yaoping, Zhang Qin, Zhang Jing'an, Tan Jianrong, Liu Guanzhong, Chen Dongliang, and Xu Shouzhen, appeared on stage to inaugurate the event.

The ceremony marked the formal opening of an international gathering dedicated to Industrial Vertical Foundation Models and intelligent manufacturing of precision molds.

The second ceremony launched the ModelAI Belt and Road Market Expansion Initiative.

Tan Lingyun and Qin Taiming joined diplomatic representatives and international business delegates on stage to announce the initiative, which aims to expand overseas markets for Chinese industrial AI technologies.

Industrial cooperation is a central component of the Belt and Road Initiative. China's precision manufacturing technologies and innovations in industrial AI are increasingly seeking opportunities to serve international markets.

The launch established a new channel connecting Chinese industrial AI enterprises with overseas diplomatic and commercial networks.

The initiative aims to support the international deployment of independently developed Industrial Vertical Foundation Models through technology exports, project cooperation, and partnerships with overseas manufacturers.

It also seeks to strengthen the participation of Chinese intelligent manufacturing enterprises in global industrial value chains.

Together, the two ceremonies represented important milestones for the conference.

The first focused on integrating domestic industrial resources and strengthening the innovation ecosystem, while the second emphasized international market development and cross-border cooperation.

Cooperation Agreements: Bridging Industry, Academia, and Investment Partners to Advance Real-World Projects

The conference translated discussions into concrete actions through five groups of cooperation agreements and two recognition ceremonies.

The agreements covered industry-academia-research collaboration, commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, intellectual property protection, strategic industrial partnerships, and investment cooperation.

In the field of industry-academia collaboration, Shenzhen ModelAI Technology Research Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with Associate Professor Xiang Yi of South China University of Technology to establish a joint laboratory for an intelligent industrial software research and innovation platform.

The partnership aims to connect university research resources with industrial applications and support innovation in domestically developed industrial software.

The company also reached a technology commercialization agreement with the Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation Committee of the China Society of Productivity Science, with the goal of bringing laboratory innovations into practical manufacturing environments.

In intellectual property development, ModelAI signed an agreement with the Beijing Association for Investment and Financing in Science and Technology Services to strengthen the protection and management of intellectual property assets.

On the industrial side, ModelAI entered into strategic partnerships with EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Limited and Dongguan Seso Technology Co., Ltd. to develop industrial application demonstration bases and benchmark enterprise collaborations.

The company also partnered with Zhongsu New Materials and Xingqi Metal Group to establish an industrial materials laboratory.

These initiatives aim to connect AI algorithms, mold design, material development, and manufacturing processes across the industrial value chain, while encouraging closer collaboration between upstream and downstream enterprises.

In the investment sector, ModelAI reached strategic investment cooperation agreements with several institutions, including the Beijing Association for Investment and Financing in Science and Technology Services, the Macao Greater Bay Area Financial Development Association, and Shenzhen Houdeju Investment Co., Ltd.

These partnerships are intended to strengthen financial support for continued research and development, industrial applications, and technological iteration in the Industrial Vertical Foundation Models sector.

During the recognition ceremonies, the Organizing Committee of the World United Design Conference designated ModelAI as a "Key Enterprise for Development in Industrial Design and Intelligent Precision Mold Manufacturing."

The China Enterprise Development Planning Institute (Hong Kong) also recognized the company as a "Benchmark Enterprise with Strong Potential in Intelligent Manufacturing Development."

The recognitions acknowledged the company's innovation efforts and reflected expectations for its continued development in industrial AI and precision manufacturing.

Roundtable Discussion: Building a New AI-Driven Precision Manufacturing Ecosystem

Following the signing and recognition ceremonies, the conference held an industry roundtable discussion moderated by Secretary-General Qiao Qi.

Experts explored technological challenges associated with applying Industrial Vertical Foundation Models to mold manufacturing, practical industry requirements, industrial ecosystem development, and opportunities in domestic and international markets.

The discussion combined broad industrial analysis with practical challenges facing manufacturers undergoing digital transformation.

Participants examined how AI technologies could be integrated into production processes and how cooperation across different sectors could support sustainable industrial development.

The conference brought together representatives from government, research institutions, manufacturing enterprises, investment organizations, and international partners.

Its program included opening remarks, keynote presentations, two launch ceremonies, multiple cooperation agreements and recognition ceremonies, and an industry roundtable discussion.

These activities generated opportunities for knowledge exchange, resource integration, and practical project cooperation.

The mold industry provides a critical foundation for modern manufacturing, while Industrial Vertical Foundation Models represent an emerging generation of specialized technological tools.

The integration of these two fields offers a potential pathway for developing new quality productive forces and strengthening advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Although industrial foundation models are progressing from conceptual development toward practical applications, several challenges remain in the intelligent transformation of the mold industry. These include the development of industrial datasets, the digital preservation and application of manufacturing know-how, continuous improvement of home-grown industrial software, reducing digital-transformation costs for SMEs, and aligning industrial standards and cooperation frameworks across international markets.

Addressing these challenges will require sustained collaboration among government agencies, industry participants, universities, research institutions, technology end-users, and financial organizations.

With Shenzhen as its starting point and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as an industrial foundation, the conference sought to promote the commercialization of scientific research, strengthen supply chain cooperation, and expand international partnerships through the Belt and Road Initiative.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for continued collaboration, accelerating the large-scale application of Industrial Vertical Foundation Models in precision mold manufacturing, advancing the localization of industrial software, cultivating innovative intelligent manufacturing enterprises, and expanding global industrial cooperation.

These efforts aim to contribute to the high-quality development of China's manufacturing industry.

About Shenzhen ModelAI Technology Research Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen ModelAI Technology Research Co., Ltd. (ModelAI) is a Shenzhen-based technology company specializing in Industrial Vertical Foundation Models for intelligent manufacturing of precision molds.

Founded by Tan Lingyun, the company focuses on developing AI technologies for the mold manufacturing industry.

ModelAI independently develops specialized foundation model solutions for mold design, simulation, process evaluation, and quality control, with a particular emphasis on the localization and practical deployment of industrial software.

The company actively collaborates with universities and leading manufacturing enterprises to establish industry-academia-research innovation platforms.

As the Special Invited Host of the 2026 International Exchange Conference on Industrial Vertical Foundation Models, Industrial Design, and Intelligent Manufacturing of Precision Molds, ModelAI works to connect domestic and international industrial resources, promote AI-driven innovation throughout the precision mold manufacturing value chain, and support the high-quality development of the manufacturing sector.