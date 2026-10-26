Strategy Funds Bitcoin Sparingly, Allocates $205M To STRC Buybacks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor's Strategy reported a quiet week for Bitcoin activity, opting instead to deploy cash into its own equity. In a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it bought back preferred stock while reporting no Bitcoin transactions and no stock sales under its at-the-market program during the period from Monday through Friday.

Strategy repurchased 2.07 million shares and spent $204.9 million on STRC preferred stock buybacks. At the same time, the company's reported Bitcoin holdings stayed unchanged at 848,517 BTC, acquired for $64.02 billion at an average price of $75,446 per coin.

Strategy reported no Bitcoin purchases or sales and no at-the-market stock sales during the Monday–Friday buyback window. Cash deployment for the week focused on STRC preferred stock repurchases totaling $204.9 million across 2.07 million shares. Reported Bitcoin holdings remained at 848,517 BTC, with an average acquisition cost of $75,446 per coin. Strategy's USD cash balance fell sharply after the buybacks, while its broader dollar reserve figure was unchanged at $4.83 billion. The company's equity reaction was mixed, with common stock falling in premarket while the preferred share price changed only marginally.

Key takeawaysSEC filing shows a Bitcoin standstill while STRC repurchases continue

In its Monday SEC filing, Strategy stated it repurchased 2.07 million STRC preferred shares between Monday and Friday. The company's report also indicated it executed no Bitcoin transactions and made no stock sales through its at-the-market offering program during the same period.

The filing underscores a key point for investors watching Strategy's“Bitcoin treasury” narrative: buybacks can occur without any concurrent movement in BTC holdings. While Strategy continues to hold a large Bitcoin position, this week's activity suggests management's near-term capital allocation favored corporate actions over additional BTC exposure.

Bitcoin holdings unchanged as the market trades near $80,000

Strategy said its Bitcoin holdings remained at 848,517 BTC. The filing lists those coins as acquired for $64.02 billion at an average purchase price of $75,446 per BTC.

CoinGecko data cited in the report indicates Bitcoin was trading at roughly $79,992 per coin at the U.S. equity market open on Monday. That puts BTC above Strategy's reported average cost basis, even as the company's week-to-week behavior focused on buybacks rather than adding to its BTC pile.

Cash and reserve figures: a shift inside the balance sheet

Although Strategy's U.S. dollar reserve was unchanged from the prior week at $4.83 billion, its USD cash balance declined materially. According to the company's figures cited in the report, USD cash fell by around 46% to about $242.4 million from $447.3 million after management used $204.9 million to repurchase STRC shares.

The distinction matters for readers tracking both liquidity and strategy: a flat“dollar reserve” number alongside a sharp drop in cash suggests the buybacks were funded by drawing down a specific cash component rather than altering the company's broader reserve framework.

For additional context, the filing details that since October began, Strategy has spent about $664 million repurchasing STRC preferred shares. Over that same stretch, the company reported buying 851 BTC for about $72.3 million-illustrating how heavily equity repurchases have dominated the allocation of capital compared with BTC accumulation during the period.

Stocks reflect the buyback week amid a softer Bitcoin backdrop

Strategy's SEC-reported activity coincided with a pullback in Bitcoin. The report notes that BTC moved toward the $80,000 area last week after trading as high as $84,777 on Wednesday, citing CoinGecko for the price reference.

Against that backdrop, Strategy's common stock (MSTR ) was down in early trading. The report says MSTR fell 2.2% to $142.80 in Monday premarket activity, with data attributed to Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, STRC preferred shares edged down 0.01% to $99.35, also based on Yahoo Finance figures.

Separately, the report links the broader context to prior coverage suggesting the cycle of“treasury buying” could shift if conditions change-particularly as Bitcoin's momentum and broader liquidity dynamics move. This week's mix of no BTC transactions paired with large equity repurchases highlights a practical version of that idea: even in periods where Bitcoin is not accelerating, Strategy can still drive corporate actions that affect shareholder value.

What to watch next

Readers should monitor whether Strategy continues to balance its Bitcoin treasury approach with recurring STRC buybacks-especially as BTC volatility persists and as the company's cash levels evolve. The next SEC updates will be key for confirming whether the“pause” in Bitcoin transactions is sustained or whether new BTC purchases resume alongside further preferred share repurchases.

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