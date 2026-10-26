Shamal Face Stern Test Against Unbeaten Hilal

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hosts Al Shamal will need to be at their best when they face Saudi giants Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League Elite clash at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Shamal have had two draws to their name while Hilal are on a perfect six points going into the clash.

Al Shamal will be meeting Al Hilal for the first time but the latter's recent record against teams from Qatar is impressive as they are unbeaten in 10 matches (W8 D2).

The Qatari side will, however, relish the meeting as it gives them a chance to gauge themselves against one of the continent's most successful sides.

Al Shamal's Spanish coach, David Prats, while speaking on eve of the match acknowledged that the task for his team was far from easy but called on his players to step up to the challenge.

"Our preparations were good for the match, which we realize is very difficult against a strong team that includes a group of distinguished players. We are seeking to come out with a positive result from the match, and we hope to show the required level while working to raise the level of focus during the match," he said.

"We respect Al Hilal and we know how big the difference is in the history of the two teams. This is our first participation in the tournament, but we have good players, and they must show their full potential in order for us to come out victorious.

"We have a desire to put on a great performance despite the strength of the opponent, who have players and a coach with experience in dealing with matches in this continental tournament," he added.

Prats also stressed the fact that the arrival of Algerian star Riyad Mahrez gives his side more flair and strength.

"The addition of Riyad gives the team quality, strength and confidence, and this is what drives us to compete against strong teams in this tournament. It is necessary to have outstanding players to compete in these tournaments,” said Prats.

Al Hilal however will be supremely confident after having - for the third consecutive season - opened their campaign with two wins.

Making Al Shamal's task even tougher is the fact that Al Hilal are unbeaten in 24 league/group stage games (W21 D3), the longest streak by any side.

But in football nothing can be for sure.

Al Hilal's Italian coach Simone Inzaghi said his team were ready for their match against Al Shamal as they look to maintain their winning run in the continental competition.“We realise the importance of the match and are fully prepared to continue our winning run,” the Italian said at a press conference.

“Al Shamal are a strong team with an excellent coach and good players. We will need to be focused. I watched their last match and they are a well-organised side,” he added.

Inzaghi said his team had some absentees, including Reuben Neves, but stressed the importance of managing the demands of a busy schedule and maintaining a balance between the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Pro League.

He also praised Shamal's new signing Mahrez, describing him as a great star, and highlighted Qatari side's quality, including the presence of players such as Pablo Mari.“We will do our best to meet the challenge and achieve the desired result,” Inzaghi said.

AFC Champions League Elite Al Bayt Stadium